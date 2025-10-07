PuebloPlex Land Transfer

PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PuebloPlex, the local development authority for the former Pueblo Army Depot, recently completed the latest property transfer from the United States government. The parcel, which includes 1,111 acres, officially became PuebloPlex property on September 24, 2025.

“I’m proud to say the level of understanding and cooperation by the local, regional, and national stakeholders is alive and working well here at PuebloPlex,” said President and CEO Russell DeSalvo III. “The collaborative effort and years of strategic planning culminate in these transfers, allowing our team to increase the PuebloPlex development footprint.”

“I would like to congratulate the PuebloPlex team, and all others involved, for their tenacity in completing this transfer on schedule,” said Eileen Dennis, PuebloPlex Board Chair. “We look forward to the positive impact and lasting benefits these property transfers will have on the regional economy.”

The remaining parcels of land will continue to be transferred to PuebloPlex over time.

DeSalvo hinted at more economic development news in the short term: "Those puzzle pieces are fitting together, and we’ll have another announcement very soon.”

About PuebloPlex:

PuebloPlex is a transformative industrial and technology campus on the former Pueblo Army Depot, a sprawling 23,000-acre site just east of Pueblo, Colorado. PuebloPlex is now being repurposed into a hub for manufacturing, technology, logistics, rail-related industries, aerospace & defense, and research and development. With large warehouse buildings, extensive rail infrastructure, shovel-ready parcels, and proximity to major highways and airports, PuebloPlex offers strategic advantages for industrial and commercial growth.

