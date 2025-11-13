PuebloPlex Welcomes New Tenant: Estes Energetics to Build Manufacturing Operations on Property

Plans for Ribbon Cutting are underway; date to be announced soon

PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new manufacturer strengthening critical areas of the defense industrial base is growing its high-rate production operations in Pueblo. Estes Energetics recently announced it is building its solid rocket motor and energetics manufacturing operations at PuebloPlex, which has land ideal for energetics manufacturing. The innovative facility introduces novel high-rate manufacturing capabilities for solid rocket propellants and energetics.

Initially Estes Energetics will lease multiple buildings, storage igloos and over 125 acres of land, all supporting R&D to production operation. This will create 35 highly skilled production and engineering jobs to start, with many dozens more planned in the next 12-18 months.

"It's gratifying to welcome another top-tier industry to our tenant roster," said Russell DeSalvo III, PuebloPlex President & CEO. "The PuebloPlex team and Estes Energetics principals stayed focused on delivering the right economic package for both parties involved.”

Launched four years ago in Southern Colorado, Estes Energetics provides solid rocket motors, chemicals, and black powder in support of advanced defense manufacturing and a robust domestic industrial base. Estes Energetics takes that expertise to new heights, focusing on cutting-edge propulsion systems, energetics, and manufacturing systems for both defense and commercial industries.

“PuebloPlex provides a unique opportunity to develop an energetics development and manufacturing campus close to deep talent pools. The expansive facilities and resources allow us to rapidly expand our explosives and propellant efforts. We’re eager to grow our relationship with PuebloPlex as the anchor energetics tenant,” said Karl Kulling, CEO of Estes Energetics.

Estes Energetics addresses supply chain challenges facing the Department of War by providing responsive, innovative, and cost-effective manufacturing of solid rocket propellants, chemicals, and energetic materials while also seeking commercial opportunities in the energetics, fine chemicals, and pyrotechnics industries.

“The PuebloPlex vision is to foster long-term regional economic development, job creation, and innovation, and this Estes Energetics announcement is the latest step in that direction,” DeSalvo said, “The details for the ribbon cutting ceremony will be released soon.”



About PuebloPlex

PuebloPlex is a transformative industrial and technology campus on the former Pueblo Army Depot, a sprawling 23,000-acre site just east of Pueblo, Colorado. PuebloPlex is now being repurposed into a hub for manufacturing, technology, logistics, rail-related industries, aerospace & defense, and research and development. With large warehouse buildings, extensive rail infrastructure, shovel ready parcels, and proximity to major highways and airport, PuebloPlex offers strategic advantages for industrial and commercial growth.

