Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in Wallowa County

On October 6, 2025, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock of ducks and chickens in Wallowa County. This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Wallowa County. Samples from the flock were first taken to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (OVDL) at Oregon State University (OSU) for testing. OSU confirmed the presence of HPAI on October 3, 2025, and NVSL confirmed the results three days later. Additional cases are currently being investigated, and more information will be made available as results are confirmed.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture’s (ODA) State Veterinarian, Dr. Ryan Scholz, placed the Wallowa County farm under quarantine and a team from ODA humanely euthanized all poultry on the property. None of the animals on the farm entered the food supply chain, nor were they intended for the commercial food market. It’s important to note that when properly prepared and cooked, HPAI does not affect meat or egg products, and these food items remain safe. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) also recommends choosing pasteurized milk and dairy products to protect your health.

HPAI detections are higher in the fall and spring because wild waterfowl spreading the virus are migrating to their seasonal homes. Since May 2022, three commercial poultry flocks and 47 backyard flocks have been affected in Oregon.

Death or illness among domestic birds should be reported immediately to ODA. Please report by calling 503-986-4711.

To report the death of wild birds, don't hesitate to contact the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). Please do not collect or handle the birds; instead, call 1-866-968-2600 or email Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

Here are some actions bird and livestock owners can take to help stop the spread of the virus.

Biosecurity measures can include:

Preventing exposure of domestic poultry and livestock to wildlife, especially wild waterfowl

Limiting the co-mingling of different species of livestock, especially poultry and pigs

Wash your hands before and after handling your flock

Cleaning vehicles, tools, or equipment

Limiting unnecessary visitors

Sanitizing shoes in clean foot baths

Changing clothes upon contact with birds.

For more tips on protecting backyard flocks, please visit ODA online at Avian Influenza.

Confirman influenza aviar altamente patógena en el condado de Wallowa

El 6 de octubre de 2025, el Laboratorio Nacional de Servicios Veterinarios (NVSL en inglés) del Departamento de Agricultura de los Estados Unidos (USDA en inglés) confirmó la influenza aviar altamente patógena (IAAP) en una parvada de patos y pollos en el condado de Wallowa. Este es el primer caso confirmado de IAAP en el condado de Wallowa. Las muestras de la parvada se llevaron primero al Laboratorio de Diagnóstico Veterinario de Oregón (OVDL en inglés) en la Universidad Estatal de Oregón (OSU en inglés) para su análisis. OSU confirmó la presencia de IAAP el 3 de octubre de 2025 y NVSL confirmó los resultados tres días después. Actualmente se están investigando casos adicionales y se pondrá a disposición más información a medida que se confirmen los resultados.

El veterinario estatal del Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón (ODA), el Dr. Ryan Scholz, puso en cuarentena la granja del condado de Wallowa y un equipo de ODA sacrificó humanamente a todas las aves de corral en la propiedad. Ninguno de los animales de la granja ingresó a la cadena de suministro de alimentos, ni estaban destinados al mercado comercial de alimentos. Es importante tener en cuenta que cuando se prepara y cocina adecuadamente, la IAAP no afecta los productos cárnicos o de huevo, y estos alimentos siguen siendo seguros. Los Centros para el Control de Enfermedades de EE. UU. (CDC en inglés) también recomiendan elegir leche pasteurizada y productos lácteos para proteger su salud.

Las detecciones de IAAP son más altas en el otoño y la primavera porque las aves acuáticas silvestres que propagan el virus están migrando a sus hogares estacionales. Desde mayo de 2022, tres parvadas comerciales de aves de corral y 47 parvadas de traspatio se han visto afectadas en Oregón.

La muerte o enfermedad de las aves domésticas debe notificarse inmediatamente a la ODA. Informe llamando al 503-986-4711.

Para informar la muerte de aves silvestres, no dude en comunicarse con el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregón (ODFW en inglés). Por favor, no recoja ni manipule las aves; En su lugar, llame al 1-866-968-2600 o envíe un correo electrónico a Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

Aquí hay algunas acciones que los propietarios de aves y ganado pueden tomar para ayudar a detener la propagación del virus.

Las medidas de bioseguridad pueden incluir:

Prevención de la exposición de las aves de corral y el ganado domésticos a la vida silvestre, especialmente a las aves acuáticas silvestres

Limitar la mezcla de diferentes especies de ganado, especialmente aves de corral y cerdos

Lávese las manos antes y después de manipular su rebaño

Limpieza de vehículos, herramientas o equipos

Limitar los visitantes innecesarios

Desinfectar los zapatos en baños de pies limpios

Cambiarse de ropa al contacto con aves

Para obtener más consejos sobre cómo proteger las parvadas de traspatio, visite ODA en línea en Influenza aviar [http://oda.direct/AvianInfluen...]