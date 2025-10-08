Orchard Launches AI Career Counselor to Help Students Discover Personalized Career Paths

Orchard's Logo

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orchard , an AI career readiness platform, today announced the launch of Orchie, an AI career counselor designed to transform how middle and high school students explore and plan their professional futures. Orchie provides personalized, on-demand career guidance to help students discover careers that align with their unique interests, strengths, and the evolving demands of the AI-powered workforce.In an era where traditional career paths are rapidly evolving and students face unprecedented choices about their futures, Orchie serves as an always-available guide, offering tailored recommendations and insights that adapt to each user's individual profile. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, Orchie analyzes students' interests, academic records, and goals to provide personalized career exploration support that complements the work of school counselors and educators.Orchie also helps students connect their classroom learning to real-world career applications, supporting schools' career connected curriculum initiatives by showing how academic subjects translate into professional opportunities. This approach helps students understand the relevance of their education and stay motivated by seeing clear pathways from their current studies to future careers."Every student deserves personalized guidance as they navigate their career journey, but school counselors are overwhelmed with caseloads that can exceed hundreds of students,” said Corey Kossack, Founder and CEO of Orchard. “Orchie provides that one-on-one attention 24/7, helping students explore career possibilities they might never have considered and build confidence in their path forward."Key Features of Orchie:- Personalized Career Matching: Orchie helps to analyze individual strengths, interests, and aspirations to recommend career paths tailored to each student.- 24/7 Availability: Students can access guidance whenever they need it, removing barriers to career exploration.- Future-Focused Insights: Recommendations consider the changes in the workforce due to AI and highlight careers that will thrive in tomorrow's economy.- Fun and Accessible: Bite-sized videos, career interest tracking, and shareable career action plans make exploration engaging, with access at school and home.- Seamless Integration: Works alongside educators and school counselors to enhance existing career readiness programs.Orchie arrives at a critical moment when students need more support than ever in preparing for AI-era careers. By combining Orchard's extensive career exploration platform with conversational AI technology, Orchie makes career discovery more accessible, engaging, and personalized than traditional approaches.About OrchardOrchard is an AI career readiness platform that helps students explore careers, identify strengths, and build personalized paths to success. Through engaging video content, personalized guidance, and cutting-edge technology, Orchard helps middle and high school students discover fulfilling career paths in an AI-driven world. For more information, visit orchard.careers

