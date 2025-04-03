Orchard and ClassLink Partner to Help Students Prepare for AI and the Careers of the Future.

Orchard and ClassLink have partnered to bring modern career discovery to millions of students, making career discovery more accessible in classrooms nationwide.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orchard and ClassLink have partnered to bring modern career discovery directly to millions of students, guiding them to choose career paths that will thrive through the AI revolution.This partnership will support more than 22 million students by combining Orchard’s career discovery platform with ClassLink’s widely-adopted access, analytics and identity management platform.“ClassLink and Orchard are a natural fit. This partnership further supports our goal to take the complexity out of digital learning, remove distractions from the classroom, and give educators more time to support their students’ learning.” — Patrick Devanney, Senior VP of Strategy and Partnerships, ClassLink"We’re thrilled to partner with ClassLink to bring career discovery into more classrooms across the country. AI is rewriting the workforce, and we believe every student deserves access to real-world insights that can help them make informed decisions about their future during this unprecedented wave of technological innovation. By partnering with ClassLink, we’re making it easier than ever for students and educators to explore the career paths of the future in an engaging, accessible way." — Corey Kossack, Founder and CEO of OrchardA timely solution, this partnership helps ClassLink’s mission of empowering educators to improve learning through innovative systems, services, and tools like Orchard.With this partnership, schools and districts can now seamlessly implement career discovery into their learning environments, making it easier than ever for students to craft a “future-proof” career plan that embraces the realities of an evolving workforce.About OrchardOrchard is a career discovery platform for the jobs of the future, designed to help individuals explore and identify future-proof career paths that align with their skills, interests, and goals. Whether you're a student unsure of your next steps, a parent guiding your child, or a professional considering a career change, Orchard provides personalized guidance to help you move forward with confidence. Visit www.orchard.careers to learn more.About ClassLinkClassLink is a global education provider of identity and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 22 million students and staff in over 2,900 school systems. Visit classlink.com to learn more.

