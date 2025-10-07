Abdicatoos Media Announces Evangeline Lindes for GRAMMY® Consideration on Escape From North Loop Manor

For Your Consideration - Evangeline Lindes, narrator on Escape From North Loop Manor

An ensemble story of friendship and change in the days after a peaceful alien arrival, narrated with warmth and depth by Evangeline Lindes.

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abdicatoos Media is pleased to announce Evangeline Lindes for GRAMMY® consideration in the category of Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her work on the audiobook adaptation of Escape From North Loop Manor by Jared Jason Mendoza.

A vivid ensemble portrait of friendship, change, and quiet resilience, Escape From North Loop Manor follows a group of young adults in El Paso as they navigate personal turning points in the weeks after a peaceful alien landing. Over the course of a few days, their ordinary lives intertwine through conversations, memories, and chance encounters that reflect both the uncertainty and hope of a changing world.

Narrator Evangeline Lindes brings depth and individuality to each of the story’s voices—from Mariko, preparing to leave her longtime home, to the friends and neighbors who accompany her final days there. Her performance balances gentle humor, wit, and compassion, giving each character a distinct presence while preserving the tone of quiet optimism that defines the story.

Produced and published by Abdicatoos Media and released in the summer of 2025, the audiobook presents a naturalistic storytelling approach where warmth, humor, and realism coexist with soft speculative elements. The final recording captures the author’s intention to portray a reflective slice of life—one where the extraordinary quietly meets the everyday.

The Escape From North Loop Manor audiobook and print editions are currently available through most major retailers.

For Your Consideration

Abdicatoos Media proudly presents Evangeline Lindes for GRAMMY® Awards consideration in the category of Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.