New Sci-Fi Coming-of-Age Novel 'Escape From North Loop Manor' Now Available in All Formats

Book cover for Escape From North Loop Manor showing the world map of alien landing areas.

New novel written by Jared Jason Mendoza with audiobook narrated by Evangeline Lindes

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abdicatoos Media is proud to announce the release of "Escape From North Loop Manor", the latest novel by Jared Jason Mendoza, now available in paperback, hardcover, ebook, and audiobook editions across major online retailers.

Blending science fiction, comedy, and heartfelt coming-of-age themes, "Escape From North Loop Manor" follows Mariko Waterfield, a recent college graduate who takes the arrival of aliens on Earth as her sign to move on. Before leaving her home at North Loop Manor, Mariko owes her friends one last unforgettable farewell. Over two bittersweet nights in and around El Paso, she and her misfit crew stumble through drunken mishaps, tutoring drama, disastrous bikini contests, makeshift healing rituals, and the quiet comfort of late-night diners—all under the shadow of an alien invasion.

The audiobook is narrated by Evangeline Lindes (Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television), who brings Mariko and her friends to life with humor and heart.

El Paso–based author Jared Jason Mendoza, also known for the zombie adventure satire "Bloody November", continues his exploration of genre-bending storytelling. Born and raised in the Paso del Norte region, Mendoza has a lifelong passion for science fiction and fantasy.

"Escape From North Loop Manor" is available now wherever books are sold, including Lulu, Amazon, Spotify, and Audiobooks.com.

Get your copy today in paperback, hardcover, ebook, or audiobook—and join Mariko and her friends as they discover that even in the middle of an alien occupation, growing up may be the strangest adventure of all.

Publisher: Abdicatoos Media (El Paso)

Title: Escape From North Loop Manor

Author: Jared Jason Mendoza (Bloody November)

Formats: Paperback, Hardcover, Ebook, Audiobook

Narrator: Evangeline Lindes (Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television)

Available: Now, everywhere books are sold

Escape From North Loop Manor - Audiobook Trailer

