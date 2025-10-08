Viking Unveils New UL Listed Data Center Upgradeable System, Providing a Flexible Solution with Clear Upgrade Path

4" Data Center Upgradeable System from Viking

New UL Listed Data Center Upgradeable System is engineered to install as a dry system and be upgraded to a preaction system with minimal effort.

Data centers are moving into existing spaces fast, and fire protection needs an adaptable and dependable solution that can keep up. Viking can meet that demand with the Data Center Upgradeable System.” — Martin Workman, Sr. VP - Product Management

CALEDONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viking Group, Inc., a Michigan-based manufacturer and distributor of fire protection solutions, is pleased to announce the new UL Listed Data Center Upgradeable System , which offers an adaptable solution for modern infrastructure applications. The system is engineered to install as a dry system and be upgraded to a preaction system with minimal effort. Designed to meet the growing demand for dependable fire protection in data centers, this solution provides a clear upgrade path that meets these stringent requirements.“This solution is really innovative because contractors and building owners are now met with a practical, forward-thinking way to adapt infrastructure,” notes Martin Workman, Sr. Vice President – Product Experience, at Viking Group, Inc. “Data centers are moving into existing spaces fast, and fire protection needs an adaptable and dependable solution that can keep up. Viking can meet that demand with the Data Center Upgradeable System.”Offering practicality and convenience, the system is initially classified as a dry pipe system with an identifying placard in the dry release trim. As a dry system, customers do not require a release control panel, detection, or other additional products/costs associated with installing a preaction system prior to the need for one.When the upgrade to a preaction system occurs, the dry release trim with identifying placard is removed and replaced with the chosen preaction system release. This innovation provides contractors and building owners with a practical, forward-thinking way to adapt infrastructure as data centers move into existing spaces.The UL Listed system, which is offered as a standalone riser or a kitted solution, features sizes ranging in availability from 1-1/2", 2", 3", 4", 6" and 8". To learn more about the innovative Data Center Upgradeable System, visit vikinggroupinc.com.Viking is a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of innovative fire protection and life safety systems. For more than 100 years the company’s products and services have protected lives and property worldwide from the devastating effects of fire. For more information on Viking’s complete line of fire protection products and services, please visit vikinggroupinc.com.

