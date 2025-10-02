Viking Group, Inc. Materials Donation Closes Funding Gap in Caledonia Fire Station Sprinkler Installation Project

CALEDONIA, MI, MI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viking Group, Inc. , a Michigan-based manufacturer and distributor of fire protection solutions, recently partnered with the Caledonia Fire Department and Total Fire Protection to provide critical upgrades at the department’s station, which previously had no sprinkler system protecting either the living quarters or the apparatus bay.The department applied for a grant to fund the installation of the fire sprinkler system, but the funding fell short of covering the entire expense.“We were more than happy to donate our products to the department,” notes Jeremy Morton, CEO of Viking. “As soon as we found out that the building was undergoing the installation of fire protection, we wanted to step in and help in any way we could. If the department is protected, that means the rest of the community is protected, too.”Sprinklers are now being installed to protect both the bunking and living areas, where firefighters spend extended time, and the garage where apparatus and equipment are housed. Safeguarding the garage is especially important: while the vehicles are not electric, they carry significant electronic equipment that remains on charge to stay ready for emergencies.This critical community project highlights the importance of grant programs that support fire departments and other first responders. It also underscores the role of local businesses in bridging funding gaps when community safety is at stake. By stepping in to help, Viking Group, Inc. and its partners demonstrate a shared commitment to supporting those who dedicate their lives to protecting others, and to keeping local communities safe.Viking is a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of innovative fire protection and life safety systems. For more than 100 years the company’s products and services have protected lives and property worldwide from the devastating effects of fire. For more information on Viking’s complete line of fire protection products and services, please visit vikinggroupinc.com.

