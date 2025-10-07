Fixed Ops Roundtable Announces 2025-2026 Certified Dealers

Recognizing Trailblazers in Automotive Excellence

Our Certified Program provides a platform for dealers to share strategies in an automotive landscape where new technologies demand forward-thinking solutions.” — Ted Ings

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fixed Ops Roundtable announces the addition of eleven dealerships to the 2025-26 Fixed Ops Roundtable Certified Program . Launched in 2023, the program recognizes high-performing retail automotive dealerships that demonstrate exceptional performance in employee culture, customer experience, and the implementation of innovative best practice and technology solutions.“These dealers are the industry’s trendsetters. From embracing AI to revolutionizing technician training, our certified dealers lead the charge in a rapidly evolving market,” said Ted Ings, Founder and President of Fixed Ops Roundtable. “Our Certified Program provides a platform for dealers to share strategies in an automotive landscape where new technologies demand forward-thinking solutions.”The Certified Dealers for 2025-2026 are:• Benzel-Busch Family of Dealerships—Englewood, NJ (nominated by CDK Global)• Kollective Auto Group—Edison, NJ (nominated by CDK Global)• Corwin Automotive Group—Fargo, ND (nominated by Cox Automotive)• West Herr Automotive Group—Blasdell, NY (nominated by Cox Automotive)• DelGrande Dealer Group—San Jose, CA (nominated by Dynatron Software)• Hudson Automotive—Charleston, SC (nominated by Dynatron Software)• Interstate Honda—Chehalis, WA (nominated by BLiNK AI)• Clear Lake Nissan—League City, TX (nominated by BLiNK AI)• All American Ford Auto Group—Paramus, NJ (nominated by David Reinicke at Automotive Warranty Network)• BMW of Honolulu—Honolulu, HI (nominated by Reynolds and Reynolds)• Beau Townsend Ford Lincoln—Vandalia, OH (nominated by Reynolds and Reynolds)These dealers join Fixed Ops Roundtable’s previously Certified Dealers, including:• Jim Ellis Automotive Group—Atlanta, GA• Jaguar Land Rover of Cincinnati—Cincinnati, OH• Carter Myers Automotive—Charlottesville, VA• Rohrman Automotive Group—Lafayette, IN• Arrowhead BMW—Glendale, AZ• Scott Clark Toyota—Matthews, NC• Ray Catena Auto Group—Edison, NJ• Mike Calvert Toyota—Houston, TX• Rohrman Automotive Group—Arlington Heights, IL• Honda of Downtown Los Angeles—Los Angeles, CA• Jaguar Land Rover of Dallas—Dallas, TX• Team Automotive Group—Charlotte, NC• Tom Wood Automotive Group—Indianapolis, IN• Schomp Automotive Group—Highlands Ranch, CO• Maple Hill Automotive Group—Kalamazoo, MI• Vaden Automotive Group—Savannah, GA• Sherwood Ford—Alberta, Canada• Bozard Ford-Lincoln—St. Augustine, FL• The Niello Company—Sacramento, CA• Tasca Automotive Group—RI, NY, IL, FL, MO, PA• DePaula Automotive Group—Albany, NY• Kayser Automotive Group—Madison, WI• Apple Tree Honda and Acura—Asheville, NCTo become a Certified Dealer, dealerships must be nominated by a Certified Partner and undergo a rigorous evaluation by the Fixed Ops Roundtable Advisory Board. Once certified, dealers commit to sharing best practices over a 12-month period on virtual platforms including podcasts and pop-up events. Branding materials are also provided for all Certified Dealerships, identifying them as Fixed Ops Roundtable Certified.“It’s an honor to be partnered with Fixed Ops Roundtable, an organization with a culture that promotes excellence through thought leadership collaboration, innovative best practices, and developing future leaders; a mission that aligns with our own,” said Maureen Martin, VP of Strategic Alliances at Dynatron Software, Inc, a Fixed Ops Roundtable Certified Partner. “We are excited to collaborate with dealers and partners alike to shape and elevate the future of fixed ops, which we all know is critical to dealership net profitability and acquisition growth.”“Fixed Ops Roundtable events consistently showcase evidence that bold innovation transforms fixed ops into a powerhouse of profitability and loyalty,” said Thomas Druzynski, Director of Service Operations at West Herr Automotive Group. “We are thrilled to be part of the program and look forward to sharing our best practices.”For more details on the Certified Dealer Program, visit https://www.fixedopsroundtablecertified.com About Fixed Ops RoundtableFixed Ops Roundtable hosts the automotive industry’s premier virtual events and podcasts, featuring an impressive lineup of hundreds of speakers, dozens of panels, and exclusive interviews with some of the industry's foremost visionaries. Fixed Ops Roundtable attendees include dealership principals, executives, and personnel; as well as leading executives from OEM and retail automotive vendors. The events provide opportunities to explore cutting-edge technology, network with peers, learn best practices, and gain insights into emerging trends. Session topics cover service, parts, body shop, reconditioning, F&I products, and more.For information about upcoming events, follow Fixed Ops Roundtable on YouTube and LinkedIn

