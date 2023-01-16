FlickFusion to Showcase Award-Winning All-in-One Video Marketing Platform, Nucleus, at NADA
URBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlickFusion will be showcasing its award-winning Video Marketing & Communication platform, Nucleus, at the NADA Conference and Exposition in Dallas, from January 26-29 at booth #5102. Nucleus offers dealerships a fully-integrated video marketing and communication solution, including automated data-driven inventory videos, patented AI-driven interactive 360-degree spins, video email and texting, and live video calling—all of which are tailored to drive online engagement, increase sales, and recreate the on-the-lot experience online.
“Consumer buying habits have changed, and it’s more important than ever for dealerships to build trust and get online shoppers emotionally attached to a car without them having to visit a dealership’s lot. We help bring that traditional ‘on the lot’ handshake experience to the digital marketplace with our unique video and interactive 360° spin technologies,” said Tim James, FlickFusion’s COO. “By merchandising your inventory better and improving the overall online shopping experience for your customers with video communications and live video streaming, you set more appointments, more of those appointments actually show up, and you sell more cars.”
With Nucleus, dealerships can utilize the power of A.I. to easily create and distribute high-quality videos and 360s, utilizing just their existing inventory feed to showcase their vehicles and provide customers with an immersive and emotional shopping experience.
Nucleus’s interactive 360° spins allow customers to explore vehicles inside and out at their own pace, while video texting and emailing make it easy for sales personnel to communicate with potential buyers. In addition, live video chat enables customers to speak directly with sales associates, even if they’re not physically at the dealership, with an easy-to-use, one-click video call that connects the consumer no matter what device they are using (desktop/mobile, Android/iPhone) and without any downloaded apps or software.
FlickFusion invites all NADA attendees to visit booth #5102 to see the Nucleus platform in action and take advantage of special show pricing. The FlickFusion team will be on hand to answer any questions and demonstrate the platform’s powerful capabilities.
For more information visit https://flickfusion.com
About FlickFusion
FlickFusion is the auto industry’s leading video marketing solutions provider to auto dealerships and their preferred reseller partners. FlickFusion’s Nucleus platform is a comprehensive video hosting, marketing, merchandising and communication platform that is fully integrated with the industry’s leading DMS and CRMs. Nucleus automates much of the video production, distribution and data collection process, making it easy for dealers to provide relevant video content to customers across multiple digital touchpoints.
FlickFusion’s merchandising tools include Inventory Videos and Interactive 360 Spins, bringing inventory to life and providing an interactive viewing experience for car shoppers. Marketing tools include new model test drive videos, testimonial videos and dynamic marketing videos, designed to increase customer engagement, leads and conversions by creating an omnichannel video strategy across all of the dealership’s online marketing and social media touch-points. FlickFusion’s video communication tools include Video Texting and Email and StreaMe, a platform agnostic video chat app that instantly connects car shoppers with dealership personnel for virtual test-drives, inventory acquisition, and service related one-on-one conversations.
