25 years of ODIHR’s election legal assistance marked at Warsaw conference

For 25 years, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) has been helping states strengthen their electoral laws to ensure the transparency and integrity of elections and to bring countries’ legal frameworks in line with OSCE commitments and other international standards.

“In the past 25 years, we’ve provided over 180 legal reviews to help improve election laws,” said ODIHR Director Maria Telalian. “This work is still as important as ever, and we remain committed to supporting fair and democratic elections across the region”.

At a side event of the Warsaw Human Dimension Conference, ODIHR highlighted how its systematic review of electoral legislation has contributed to inclusive and consultative electoral reforms across the OSCE region.

“Working with ODIHR has helped our election administration build skills, spot areas for improvement, and apply best practices to make our elections stronger and more transparent,” said Nikola Mugosa, Chairperson of Montenegro’s Central Election Commission.

Participants discussed the main challenges in electoral lawmaking and stressed the importance of involving civil society and carrying out inclusive reviews of draft legislation. The event also showcased examples of how ODIHR’s work has led to stronger legal frameworks, improving both the quality and the integrity of elections.

ODIHR’s legal assistance remains a cornerstone of its work, helping participating States turn OSCE commitments into practice and build democratic processes that are both credible and resilient.