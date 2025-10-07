The Pickled Beet Welcomes a New ​​Client Services Specialist

Nicole Gates, The Pickled Beet’s New Client Services Specialist

The Award-Winning Gourmet Chef Services Company Is Proud to Welcome Nicole Gates

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s most trusted gourmet chef and culinary services company, announces the hire of Nicole Gates as The Pickled Beet’s Client Services Specialist.

Gates is an advertising and media marketing expert, with years of sales management experience. She received her education at Columbus State University, majoring in Communications with an emphasis in Marketing. She has worked in television hosting, broadcast, print journalism, and as motivational speaker. Prior to joining The Pickled Beet, she was the Regional Branch Manager for European wine distributor PRP Wine International, and President of Overtown Media. In 2017, Gates and business partner Chef Karim Bryant, launched Lil Greenhouse Grill in Miami- a healthier alternative for soul food.

At The Pickled Beet, Gates will serve as the primary point of contact for all clients- keeping track of clients' food preferences and travel schedules, booking private chef experiences and catering orders for private inflight dining, and serving as a community liaison. She will manage administrative and operational tasks and coordinate The Pickled Beet’s participation in community events.

"We're thrilled to welcome Nicole Gates to our team,” says Chef Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet. “Her experience and background are a great fit for our clients and their unique needs.”

About The Pickled Beet

Custom Weekly Meals - Private Jet Catering - Private Chef Experiences and Events

The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s award-winning culinary company, sets a new standard for gourmet chef services. For more than twenty years, The Pickled Beet has been offering an elevated culinary experience that fits each client’s personal needs and lifestyle. Their services allow clients to focus on what’s most important in life through tailored, freshly prepared 100% organic meals, delivered right to their home, office, or private jet.

Each hand-crafted meal is uniquely prepared to nourish, heal, and make the “everyday” more enjoyable. Whether a client’s goal is to heal through food, maintain a healthy lifestyle, or prioritize nutrition to prevent illness or future conditions, The Pickled Beet is there to guide them on their mission to live their very best life. Dishes start with whole, premium ingredients, such as freshly harvested produce from organic farmers, fish caught by local South Florida fishermen, and grass-fed beef and lamb flown in from small American family ranches.

The Pickled Beet and their clientele have uncompromising standards and high expectations - that’s why their professional chefs prepare everything customized for each client – for every private flight, menu and meal, personal chef experience, event, and catering service. From celebrities and athletes, to CEOs, business owners, and busy families, The Pickled Beet offers unparalleled service for every type of special dietary and lifestyle need, eating style and taste preference.

Service Areas Include: Miami, Pinecrest, Coral Gables, South Miami, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne, Downtown Miami, Brickell, Midtown, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Homestead, Doral, Miami Beach, Hollywood, Kendall, Wilton Manor, Weston, Fort Lauderdale, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, Stuart, Palm Beach Gardens, Delray, and Delray Beach.

For more information visit: https://thepickledbeet.com



