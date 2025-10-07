APV Earns Dual Recognition in Federal Health and GovCon Excellence

APV celebrates recognition as a 2026 Elev8 GovCon and Engage Federal Health 150 honoree at the OrangeSlices AI Awards.

APV named among top leaders in federal health and GovCon innovation with 2026 Elev8 and Engage recognitions.

These awards reflect APV’s people and partnerships, recognizing our shared mission to shape the future of federal health and GovCon through leadership and innovation.” — Nandita Gududuri, President of APV

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APV is proud to announce two major honors that highlight its leadership and commitment to innovation in federal health and government contracting.Rich Potocek, APV’s Director of Growth & Partnerships and Vice President of the NCMA Woodlawn Chapter, has been named to the 2026 Engage Federal Health 150 by OrangeSlices FedHealth, recognizing leaders who drive collaboration and impact across CMS, HHS, VA, Defense Health, and other federal agencies.Additionally, APV has been selected as a 2026 Elev8 GovCon Honoree, celebrating companies that lead “the right way” by fostering a culture of engagement and long-term excellence in the highly competitive federal contracting market.Both honors will be celebrated at Elev8 and Engage GovCon, an OrangeSlices AI Event, on November 19, 2025, from 4–8:30 PM at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Halethorpe, MD. The event will bring together government and industry leaders driving federal missions that impact U.S. citizens, veterans, educators, caregivers, and families nationwide.“These awards are a testament to APV’s people and partnerships,” said Nandita Gududuri, President of APV. “We’re honored to be recognized among those shaping the future of federal health and GovCon, and we look forward to celebrating with leaders who share that mission.”About APVAPV is a mission-driven technology firm, transforming organizations with advanced IT and emerging solutions. With expertise in AI/ML, automation, cloud services, and Agile DevSecOps, APV delivers scalable, impactful results. Its Emerging Technology Lab drives innovation in generative AI, intelligent assistants, automation, and advanced analytics. Since 2007, APV has partnered with federal and state agencies on 70+ prime contracts, earning excellent CPARs and consistently exceeding expectations through accountability, integrity, and quality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.