APV Wins Full and Open HHS Contract to Advance Appian Case Management and Leverage AI to Combat Fraud, Waste, and Abuse

APV expands partnership with HHS to modernize Appian case management, applying AI and low-code solutions to protect taxpayer resources.

APV is honored to partner with HHS to ensure PRIMS safeguards federal funding, advancing efficiency, transparency, and trust for employees, providers, and the American public.” — Nandita Gududuri, President of APV

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APV, a woman-owned small business and trusted federal partner, is proud to announce its full and open competition win to support the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Financial Resources (ASFR) and the Office of Recipient Integrity Coordination (ORIC). Under this multi-year contract, APV will operate, maintain, and enhance the Present Responsibility Integrity Management System (PRIMS)—an Appian-powered case management platform that manages suspension and debarment cases, improves data visibility, and safeguards federal funding.Building on prior successes such as migrating data from manual systems, automating workflows, and integrating advanced reporting, APV will further strengthen PRIMS with AI, RPA, and low-code innovations. With proven expertise in mission-critical technology delivery, case management systems, Agile DevSecOps, and human-centered design—and a 95% team retention rate—APV is positioned to deliver immediate value, helping HHS streamline operations, enhance oversight, and reduce the risk of fraud, waste, and abuse.“We are honored to continue our partnership with HHS to ensure PRIMS helps prevent bad actors from receiving federal funding—especially when the government must do more with less,” said Nandita Gududuri, President of APV. “Behind every workflow and technical solution we deliver are the people who depend on them—federal employees, healthcare providers, and the American public. Their need for efficiency, transparency, and trust drives our team to go above and beyond to Always Provide Value.”With this award, APV reaffirms its commitment to supporting HHS in safeguarding taxpayer resources and improving public service delivery.About APV:APV is a results-driven federal IT partner specializing in AI/ML, Agile DevSecOps, Appian low-code solutions, human-centered design, cloud platforms, and data-driven decision support. Since 2007, APV has delivered 70+ prime contracts with exceptional CPARS ratings, backed by ISO and CMMI Level 3 certifications, earning a reputation for innovation, quality, and mission-focused delivery.Media Contact:Caroline Cassinelli, Marketing and Communications Specialistccassinelli@apvit.com | (410) 991-4670

