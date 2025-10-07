Public Comment Period for Proposed Rule Chapter 115 – The Credentialing of Education Personnel

In response to the 131st and 132nd Maine Legislature, the Maine State Board of Education is engaging in rulemaking to revise Chapter 115: The Credentialing of Education Personnel in alignment with its 2023 report to the Legislature. In that report, the State Board reviewed a number of credentialing topics, including pathways for specific endorsements.



As required by law, a period of public comment opened on September 24, 2025, and will continue through October 25, 2025. Written comments may be submitted to Maine DOE Legislative Team member Laura Cyr at laura.cyr@maine.gov, 207-446-8791, or State House Station #23, Augusta, Maine 04333 until 5 p.m. on October 25.



Additionally, a public hearing for the proposed new rule will be held in person and virtually on October 15, 2025, from 3-5 p.m. at the Burton M. Cross Office Building (111 Sewall Street Room 103, Augusta, Maine 04333). As space will be limited, participants are encouraged to attend virtually via Zoom, using the following link:



Join the Zoom Meeting here.

Meeting ID: 879 4623 6101

Passcode: 47786916



With questions, please contact Laura Cyr at laura.cyr@maine.gov or 207-446-8791.



Summary of Proposed Changes to Chapter 115 Part I

The updates to Chapter 115 Part I refine definitions, expand credentialing pathways, and adjust requirements for educational technicians, conditional certificates, and emergency credentials. The revisions aim to enhance flexibility in staffing, while maintaining high-quality standards and compliance. Key changes include:

Definitions and General Requirements

Updated and clarified definitions for credential, clearance, conditional certificate, endorsement, lapsed credential, employed, contracted service provider, and others

Renewal “lapsed” grace period extended from six months to twelve months

More precise requirements stipulate that all individuals must hold the appropriate credential on the first day of service; school administrative units (SAUs) must verify credentials annually.

Out-of-State and Out-of-Country Certification

Streamlined process for accepting equivalent certificates from other states or countries

from other states or countries Requires official transcripts for international coursework and a course-by-course analysis from an approved evaluator

from an approved evaluator Certificates issued under reciprocity are valid for five years and renewable in accordance with Maine’s requirements.

Educational Technician Certificates

Reorganized into Ed Tech I, II, III, and Emergency Ed Tech categories with clearer permitted responsibilities and supervision levels. Eligibility updates include: Ed Tech I : high school diploma/GED Ed Tech II : reduced requirement from 60 credits to 48 credits or two years of CTE employment Ed Tech III : may qualify with 90 semester hours or an approved Maine training program , such as community college “learning facilitator” programs Emergency Ed Tech : must complete a state-approved program targeting essential skills

categories with clearer permitted responsibilities and supervision levels. include: Certificates are valid for five years; renewal requires three semester hours of approved study/in-service training per term.

Conditional Certificates

Still valid for three years, non-renewable

SAUs must provide intensive supervision and mentoring for conditionally certified teachers and specialists.

for conditionally certified teachers and specialists. Provision for issuing additional conditional certificates in shortage areas, if the applicant documents English is not their first language

Emergency Teacher Certificate

May be issued only to fill a staffing shortage .

. Eligibility expanded to include: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience Enrollment in an educator preparation program Ed Tech III certification (excluding Emergency Ed Tech III)

to include: Holders must participate in a mentoring program .

. Term limited to one year, renewable up to three times total

Clearance Certificates

Required for all non-certified staff in schools or Child Development Services (CDS) sites

in schools or Child Development Services (CDS) sites Valid for five years from the date of application; renewable with proof of service and CHRC completion

from the date of application; renewable with proof of service and CHRC completion These updates emphasize greater flexibility in staffing, particularly for Ed Techs and conditional/emergency certifications, while reinforcing oversight, renewal, and mentoring obligations for SAUs and the Maine DOE.

Summary of Proposed Changes to Maine Chapter 115 Part II

This document contains extensive revisions to teacher and administrator certification requirements. Key changes include:

General Changes across Multiple Endorsements

Addition of Portfolio Pathway : A new “Endorsement Eligibility Pathway 3” has been added to most teaching endorsements, allowing candidates to earn certification through an approved portfolio process with superintendent and department approval.

: A new “Endorsement Eligibility Pathway 3” has been added to most teaching endorsements, allowing candidates to earn certification through an approved portfolio process with superintendent and department approval. Revised Language : “Graduated from” changed to “Successful completion of” throughout the document for consistency

: “Graduated from” changed to “Successful completion of” throughout the document for consistency Reduced Conditional Certificate Requirements: Many conditional certificate requirements have been reduced (e.g., from 24 to 18 semester hours for secondary teachers, from 24 to 15 semester hours for ESOL teachers).

Specific Endorsement Changes

Early Elementary and Elementary Teachers (029, 020)

Added portfolio pathway option

Restructured conditional certificate requirements to include portfolio option

Middle Level Teachers (1.3)

Added world languages to the endorsement areas covered (grades 5-8)

Added specific teaching methods and coursework requirements

Included language proficiency testing options (ACTFL, STAMP, ASLPI)

Secondary Teachers (1.4)

Reduced the conditional certificate requirement from 24 to 18 semester hours

Added portfolio pathway

Pre-K through Grade 12 Teachers (1.5)

Expanded from 2 to 4-6 pathways, depending on endorsement

Added specific pathway for endorsement 700 (industrial arts/technology education), including apprenticeship and experience requirements

Added detailed pathway for endorsement 510 (physical education) with specific coursework requirements

Reduced the conditional certificate requirement from 24 to 18 semester hours

Special Education (Section 2)

New Endorsement 283 : Provider of Early Intervention/Teacher of Children with Disabilities, Birth to Age 5

: Provider of Early Intervention/Teacher of Children with Disabilities, Birth to Age 5 Revised grade span of 282: Birth through grade 12

Added portfolio pathway options

Modified grade span renewal option, allowing current 282 holders to renew in birth-grade 12 span

ESOL Teachers (1.8)

Added fifth pathway option

Reduced the conditional certificate requirement from 24 to 15 semester hours

Allowed alternative credit options (CEUs, in-service hours, workshops)

Library Media Specialist (1.11)

Removed competency demonstration requirement reference

Streamlined pathways and requirements

School Counselor (1.12)

Added detailed CACREP standards alignment requirements

Specified coursework in three areas: Foundations, Contextual Dimensions, and Practice of School Counseling

Athletic Director (1.14)

Added second pathway option

Added detailed coursework requirements covering legal issues, student athlete wellness, and diversity

Restructured renewal requirements

Career and Technical Education (Section 3)

New Endorsement 095 : Career Development Coordinator in CTE

: Career Development Coordinator in CTE New Endorsement 096 : Student Services Coordinator in CTE

: Student Services Coordinator in CTE Added sixth transitional pathway for those holding current CTE certificates seeking additional endorsements

Reduced professional certification requirements from 12 to nine semester hours

Administrator Certificates (Section 4)

Changed terminology from “Certificate” to “Endorsement” throughout Section 4

Added references to the Student Services Coordinator in CTE role across multiple certificates

Maintained PSEL (Professional Standards for Educational Leaders) alignment requirements

Clarified internship/practicum requirements with three options: approved program, one year employment, or mentorship plan

These changes generally aim to provide more flexible pathways to certification, while maintaining quality standards—with particular emphasis on portfolio options, CTE positions, and special education specializations.

