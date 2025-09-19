RV Help Co-Sponsors New Guest App for Hilton Head National RV Resort

Built by App My Community, the new resort app enhances the guest experience with schedules, maps, amenities—and now, RV Help.

BLUFFTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hilton Head National RV Resort, one of the most luxurious RV parks on the East Coast, has launched a new guest app developed by App My Community and co-sponsored by RV Help and RV Life The mobile app, which launched this summer, serves as a digital concierge for resort guests—featuring an interactive site map, real-time event schedules, amenity details, and links to area attractions. Thanks to RV Help’s co-sponsorship, the app also includes a dedicated button that connects guests directly to the RV Help platform to find certified mobile RV technicians who can travel to the RV owner’s location for on-site repairs—so unexpected issues don’t have to derail their vacation.“App My Community has been trying for years to get the amazing Hilton Head National RV Resort on the app, and we finally made it happen this year,” said Bobby Sorden, Chief Marketing Officer of App My Community. “I've got to give a huge shout out to RV Help and RV Life. They are our partners, our sponsors. They are sponsoring this app here at Hilton Head National where they actually paid for the app so they could put a button on the app that shows if anybody needs some RV help for their RVs that need some maintenance.”RV Help is a growing platform and mobile app that makes it easier for RV owners to get fast, reliable service on the road. The company’s marketplace connects travelers with certified mobile RV technicians and RV inspectors, many of whom are available within days—compared to weeks or even months at traditional dealerships.“Getting stranded on vacation because of an RV issue is one of the worst experiences an RVer can have,” said Heath Padgett, co-founder of RV Help. “We’re proud to be part of this project and to support resorts like Hilton Head National in making it easier for guests to get the help they need and get back to enjoying their trip.”The resort has already seen strong adoption of the app since its launch. According to Marketing Coordinator Kylie Weaver, popular features include calendar integration, amenity maps, and links to book tee times at the neighboring Hilton Head National Golf Club. “Our guests love being able to favorite events and get real-time reminders,” she said. “And the photos, site info, and resort map have made it so much easier for guests to find everything they need.”

