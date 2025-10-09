Legacy Foot & Ankle Emphasizes the Role of Custom Orthotics in Supporting Lifelong Foot Health

Dr. Joe Aoun

Legacy Foot & Ankle, led by Dr. Joe Aoun, highlights the lasting benefits of custom orthotics—now 10% off in October—to improve alignment, comfort, and mobility

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team at Legacy Foot & Ankle , led by Dr. Joe Aoun, is drawing attention to the long-term benefits of custom orthotics for maintaining healthy alignment, mobility, and comfort. To encourage awareness and early intervention, the clinic is offering 10% off custom orthotics throughout October, with same-day or same-week appointments available at the Rochester Hills location.Custom orthotics are prescription devices tailored to a person’s unique foot structure, gait, and activity level. Unlike over-the-counter inserts, which offer general cushioning, custom orthotics are designed to address the root causes of pain and imbalance by improving how the feet distribute weight and absorb impact.“Many patients are surprised to learn how much their foot mechanics affect the rest of their body,” said Dr. Aoun. “Issues like chronic knee or hip pain often begin with poor foot alignment. Supporting the feet properly can help restore balance, reduce strain, and even prevent future injury.”Custom orthotics can benefit individuals of all ages — from athletes seeking improved performance and injury prevention, to adults managing conditions such as plantar fasciitis, flat feet, bunions, or diabetic foot pain. They can also provide relief for those who spend long hours standing or walking on hard surfaces.According to Dr. Aoun, early intervention is key: “When we address gait and alignment early, we can often prevent pain from becoming chronic. Orthotics aren’t just about comfort — they’re about preserving mobility for years to come.”Each orthotic fitting at Legacy Foot & Ankle begins with a comprehensive biomechanical assessment that may include gait analysis, pressure mapping, and evaluation of footwear patterns. This information helps design orthotics that are both corrective and comfortable, integrating seamlessly into a patient’s daily routine.Community members in Rochester Hills, Lapeer, Caro, Bay City, and the surrounding area are encouraged to schedule a foot evaluation this month to learn whether custom orthotics may be beneficial for them.

