Global Air Taxi Market to Reach $6.63 Bn by 2030 Driven by Rapid Urban Air Mobility Growth

Air taxis are redefining urban mobility, offering faster, eco-friendly, and innovative transport solutions in congested cities.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Air Taxi Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Propulsion Type (Parallel Hybrid, Electric, Turboshaft, and Turboelectric), Aircraft Type (Multicopter, Quadcopter, and Others), and Passenger Capacity (One, Two, Four, and More than six): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" The global air taxi market size is expected to be $817.50 million by 2021, and is projected to reach $6.63 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.2% from 2021 to 2030.The global air taxi market is emerging as a transformative segment in urban mobility, driven by the growing demand for faster, efficient, and eco-friendly transportation. Innovations in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, coupled with advancements in autonomous flight technologies, are paving the way for a new era of urban air mobility, reducing congestion and offering alternative transport solutions in metropolitan areas.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A05857 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀• Rising Urban Congestion: Rapid urbanization and traffic congestion in major cities are pushing governments and private players to explore air taxis as a viable solution for faster commuting.• Technological Advancements: The development of eVTOL aircraft, lightweight materials, battery efficiency, and AI-based autonomous flight systems is accelerating market growth.• Government Initiatives & Investments: Supportive regulations, incentives for electric aircraft, and funding for urban air mobility projects are boosting the market.• Environmental Sustainability: With increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions, air taxis offer a green alternative to traditional urban transport, appealing to eco-conscious consumers.• Infrastructure Development: Expansion of vertiports, charging stations, and urban air mobility networks is critical to scaling the air taxi market, attracting collaborations between tech companies and aviation authorities.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗧𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A05857 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The air taxi market is segmented based on aircraft type (eVTOL, conventional rotorcraft), propulsion type (electric, hybrid, conventional fuel), application (passenger transport, cargo delivery, medical transport), and end-user (private, commercial, government). The eVTOL segment dominates due to lower operational costs, quieter operation, and suitability for urban environments.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America leads the air taxi market, driven by strong technological adoption, investments in urban air mobility, and supportive regulatory frameworks. Europe follows, with emphasis on sustainable transport solutions and integration into smart city initiatives. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a lucrative market due to increasing urban population, rising disposable income, and government-backed mobility projects.Key countries such as the U.S., Germany, China, and Japan are investing heavily in test flights, infrastructure development, and collaborations between aerospace companies and tech startups, positioning the region as a growth hub for air taxi deployment.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A05857 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The air taxi industry is highly competitive, with key players including Airbus S.A.S., Beechcraft Corporation (subsidiary of Textron Aviation), Boeing, Dassault Systèmes, Embraer, EHANG, Hyundai, Lilium, Volocopter GmbH, and Uber Technologies leading innovations. Strategic collaborations, joint ventures, and pilot projects are commonly used to gain a technological edge and secure regulatory approvals. Companies are also focusing on cost reduction, safety features, and scaling manufacturing to capture a larger share of the emerging market.Innovation-driven differentiation, intellectual property development, and establishing urban air mobility ecosystems are key strategies for maintaining competitive advantage in this fast-evolving market.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• eVTOL aircraft dominate the air taxi market due to cost efficiency and urban suitability.• North America and Europe are the leading regions, driven by investments and regulatory support.• Urban congestion and sustainable transport demands are primary growth drivers.• Infrastructure development, including vertiports, is essential for market expansion.• Collaboration between aerospace, tech firms, and governments is shaping market dynamics.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:Automotive Over-the-Air (OTA) MarketShared Mobility MarketNew Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi MarketWater Taxi MarketBike Taxi MarketPOD Taxi Market

