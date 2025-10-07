Global Mobility on Demand Market to Reach $1,694.7 Bn by 2031 Driven by Rising Urban Transportation Demand

Mobility-on-Demand shifts cities from ownership to access: cheaper, cleaner, and smarter journeys.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Mobility on Demand Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type (Sharing, Renting), by Vehicle Type (Two-wheelers, Passenger Cars, Buses and Rails, Others), by Propulsion Type (ICE, Electric and Others), by Booking Type (Online, Offline), by Commute Type (Intracity, Intercity): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031" The global mobility on demand market was valued at $552.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,694.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2031.Mobility on Demand (MoD) refers to flexible, user-centered transportation services — ride-hailing, car/bike-sharing, microtransit, and on-demand multimodal journeys — delivered via digital platforms that match supply with real-time demand. Driven by smartphone penetration, urbanization, electrification and data-driven routing, MoD is rapidly shifting people away from private vehicle ownership toward mobility-as-a-service ecosystems. Rapid development in autonomous driving and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications promises further efficiency gains  and new business models such as robotaxis.• Electrification & sustainability: Electrification of shared fleets (e-cars, e-scooters) reduces operating costs and emissions, and many cities and operators are incentivizing EV fleets  increasing MoD alignment with climate and air-quality goals. This sustainability push is shaping procurement, pricing and regulatory incentives.• Regulatory & public-sector influence: Cities and regulators are both enabling and restricting MoD expansion  through licensing, congestion pricing, safety rules, curb management and data-sharing mandates. Local policy choices can accelerate MoD adoption (through public-private pilots) or limit it (through caps or stricter safety/insurance requirements).• Competitive & partnership landscape: Large tech/platform players, OEMs, rental and micromobility providers are converging via partnerships, acquisitions and platform integrations to offer bundled mobility services. Strategic alliances (e.g., ride-hailing with AV startups, fleet electrification programs) are reshaping competitive advantage and scale economics.

𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄
Key MoD segments include ride-hailing / e-hailing, car sharing (station-based and free-floating), vehicle rentals and subscriptions, micromobility (scooters, bikes), and managed microtransit; service layers (information, navigation, payment) and vehicle types (personal vs commercial; ICE vs EV) further subdivide the market for analysis and go-to-market strategy.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀
North America and Europe lead in mature platform penetration, regulatory pilots for AVs, and consolidated player ecosystems, while Asia Pacific shows explosive user growth driven by urbanization, high smartphone use and dense city populations — making it a hotspot for scale and volume. Market maturity determines business models: subscription and multimodal integration in mature markets, volume and low-cost microtransit in emerging ones.

Regionally, policy and infrastructure diverge: EU cities emphasize sustainability and curb/traffic management, U.S. regulators focus on safety and data, and APAC cities prioritize affordability and rapid scale — so operators must adapt pricing, fleet mix and partnerships by geography.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀
The competitive field mixes pure-play platforms (ride-hailing and micromobility apps), OEM-backed mobility arms, rental/car-sharing groups and emerging AV and last-mile robotics firms; differentiation comes from network density, integrated multimodal UX, fleet electrification and regulatory relationships. Consolidation and acquisitions are common as players seek geographic scale and complementary services.Barriers to entrants include regulatory compliance, capital intensity for fleets and infrastructure, and the need for dense user networks. Barriers to entrants include regulatory compliance, capital intensity for fleets and infrastructure, and the need for dense user networks. New entrants can compete via niche verticals (corporate mobility, first/last-mile, paratransit), B2B integrations or technology IP (routing, fleet optimisation, AV software).

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆
• The global MoD market is large and growing rapidly (multiple industry reports project double-digit CAGRs into the late 2020s/early 2030s).
• Technology — especially connectivity, telematics and autonomous driving — is a primary enabler and future value driver.
• Electrification and sustainability policies are shifting fleet procurement and operating models toward EVs and shared mobility.
• Regulatory frameworks and city policies remain the single biggest local risk/opportunity — they materially affect operational scale and unit economics.
• Competitive advantage increasingly accrues to players that combine multimodal integration, fleet control (EV/autonomous readiness) and tight public-sector partnerships.

