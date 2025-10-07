WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Automation Testing Market Size Reach 123 Billion Growing at 17.1% CAGR by 2032 Globally. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global automation testing market was valued at USD 25.7 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 123 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 279 Pages) at : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07460 Driving Factors Automation Testing MarketThe relentless demand for faster and more efficient software development and delivery processes among organizations is fueling the growth of automation testing market. Further, the continuous evolution of technology, leading to complex applications and software systems that require rigorous testing to maintain quality and performance is boosting the demand for automation testing. Furthermore, the need for cost reduction and resource optimization is compelling businesses to automate their testing procedures, as it minimizes the dependence on manual labor and lowers the risk of human error is propelling the automation testing market growth.Market Segmentation Automation Testing MarketAutomation testing is segmented on the component, testing type, interface, industry vertical and region. On the basis of component, it is categorized into solution and service. On the basis of testing type, it is classified into static testing and dynamic testing. By interface, the automation testing market is segmented into mobile testing, web testing, desktop testing, and software testing. Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, government, and others. Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key Players Automation Testing MarketThe key players operating in the global automation testing market include IBM, Apexon, Cigniti Technologies, Capgemini, Microsoft, Tricentis, Keysight Technologies, Sauce Labs Inc., and Parasoft. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the automation testing industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A07460 By region, North America dominated the automation testing market share in 2022. This is attributed to the fact that DevOps practices and CI/CD pipelines have been on the rise in the North American region. Automation testing is an integral part of these practices, ensuring that software is continuously tested and validated throughout the development lifecycle. Further, the adoption of cloud-based testing solutions has been increasing, providing scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency for testing efforts.By component, the solution segment acquired a major automation testing market share in 2022. This is attributed to the fact that automation testing solutions are increasingly incorporating AI and machine learning capabilities. AI is used for intelligent test case generation, predicting potential issues, and self-healing tests, making the testing process more efficient and effective.By industry vertical, the BFSI segment acquired a major automation testing market size in 2022. The is attributed to the fact that BFSI companies are adopting sophisticated test automation frameworks and tools. These frameworks allowed for faster test case creation, maintenance, and execution, making it easier to handle complex financial software systems. Further, managing test data is a critical aspect of automation testing. Organizations are implementing solutions to create, manage, and secure test data effectively, ensuring that sensitive customer information is not compromised during testing.Buy Complete Report (279 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Recent Partnerships in the Automation Testing MarketIn October 2023, Accenture collaborated with SAP to help organizations adopt generative AI across their core business processes. Together, the companies will create AI-enabled solutions and use cases that can enhance an organization’s investment in SAP technology by improving business performance and employee productivity, accelerating time to value with SAP S/4HANA Cloud.In August 2023, IBM expanded its collaboration with Microsoft to help joint clients accelerate the deployment of generative AI and deliver a new offering that will provide clients with the expertise and technology they need to innovate their business processes and scale generative AI effectively.In December 2021, Accenture and UiPath , a leading enterprise automation software company, announced an expanded business partnership to help companies boost the adoption of enterprise-wide automation, accelerate technology transformation efforts and create new growth opportunities.Recent Acquisition in the Automation Testing MarketIn August 2023, IBM announced it has completed its acquisition of Apptio Inc. after receiving all required regulatory approvals. The acquisition gives clients the ability to derive additional value through the powerful combination of Apptio and IBM. Further, the combination of Apptio products and IBM’s IT automation portfolio will give businesses a 360-degree technology management platform they can use to optimize and automate decisions across their IT landscapes.In July 2021, Sauce Labs Inc. announced that it has acquired Backtrace, a provider of error monitoring solutions for software teams. Backtrace enables organizations to mitigate application risk and improve digital quality by empowering development teams to rapidly deploy code with the confidence that they can quickly identify and remediate bugs across their environments including production.Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 