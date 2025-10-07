Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs on media accreditation for G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Ministers' Meeting

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, will preside over the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRR WG) Ministers' Meetings, to be held at the Lord Charles Hotel in Somerset West, Western Cape.

The programme will include bilateral engagements and site visits from 08 to 11 October 2025, followed by the formal Ministers' Meetings on 12 and 13 October 2025. These meetings will commence with the launch of the Early Warning for All initiative by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) and conclude with the adoption of a Ministerial Declaration, aligned with the commemoration of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Members of the media are invited to apply for accreditation between 07 and 11 October 2025 using the template provided below. Completed accreditation forms should be submitted to Ms Neliswa Chiloane via E-mail: NeliswaC@cogta.gov.za or WhatsApp: 066 333 0014.

Enquiries:

Ms Pearl Maseko-Binqose

Media Liaison Officer for the Minister of CoGTA

Cell: 082 772 1709

E-mail: —

Mr Legadima Leso

Head of Communications, CoGTA

Cell: 066 479 9904

E-mail: —

