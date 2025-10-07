Fear Free® Welcomes SIGNS Labs as New Corporate Program Member

SIGNS Labs’ pioneering pheromone solutions expand Fear Free’s mission to reduce fear, anxiety, and stress in pets across clinics, homes, and everyday life.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fear Free® is elevating veterinary and pet care by making emotional wellbeing as important as physical health, equipping professionals and pet parents with the education and tools to reduce fear, anxiety, and stress in animals. To advance this mission, Fear Free is proud to welcome SIGNS Labs SAS, a global leader in pheromone technology, as its newest Corporate Program Member.

Founded in 2018 by veterinary researcher Dr. Patrick Pageat, SIGNS Labs SAS is the only laboratory in the world devoted exclusively to advancing pheromone science. In collaboration with the IRSEA (Research Institute in Semiochemistry and Applied Ethology), SIGNS has developed the Secure range of species-specific solutions: SecureCat®, SecureDog®, and SecureBunny®, which help pets adapt to veterinary visits, hospitalization, transport, and daily life with greater comfort and emotional wellbeing. The Secure line includes diffusers, sprays, spot-on solutions, and gels, each scientifically validated to transform stressful situations into calmer, more compassionate experiences for pets.

“Fear Free empowers a growing community of veterinary teams, pet professionals, and pet parents to create positive, emotionally healthy experiences for animals,” said TD Steward, Director of Growth at Fear Free. “SIGNS Labs shares our mission to reduce fear, anxiety, and stress in pets, and their pioneering pheromone technology gives our members science-backed tools to create calmer, more compassionate experiences across every environment.”

Dr. Patrick Pageat, SIGNS’ Founder and Technical & Scientific Manager, added: “For over 40 years, I have devoted my veterinary career to understanding animal behavior and developing solutions to improve their lives. Joining with Fear Free allows us to continue this mission together ensuring that every pet, whether dog, cat, or rabbit, can experience veterinary care and everyday life in a positive, stress-free way.”

ABOUT SIGNS:

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Patrick Pageat, SIGNS Labs SAS is the world’s only laboratory dedicated exclusively to pheromone technology. In partnership with IRSEA, SIGNS develops science-based, species-specific solutions marketed under the Secure brand. Secure products help pets adapt, thrive, and strengthen bonds with their families by reducing stress in veterinary, home, and travel environments. Learn more at www.petbysigns.com.

ABOUT FEAR FREE:

Fear Free® is a leading organization dedicated to improving the emotional wellbeing of animals by educating and empowering those who care for them. Through certification programs and practical tools, Fear Free provides veterinary professionals, pet care providers, and practices with science-backed strategies to prevent and reduce fear, anxiety, and stress in pets—while extending its mission to pet owners and animal welfare professionals worldwide. With hundreds of thousands of certified professionals and members worldwide, Fear Free has become a trusted standard in compassionate care. Learn more at www.fearfree.com.

