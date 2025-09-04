Civitas Growth Partners and Fear Free® Partner to Enhance Animal Wellbeing

Funding will be used to accelerate growth initiatives, expand offerings, and enhance the member experience.

With Civitas Growth Partners by our side, we have momentum to take Fear Free further than I ever dreamed.” — Dr. Marty Becker, Founder of Fear Free

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fear Free, a leading provider of education and professional certifications in the veterinary and pet care sectors, today announced a growth investment from Civitas Growth Partners (CGP). This strategic alignment will support Fear Free’s mission to prevent and alleviate fear, anxiety, and stress in pets by inspiring and educating the people who care for them.

Founded in 2016 by veterinarian Dr. Marty Becker, Fear Free has revolutionized animal care. Since its founding, Fear Free has extended its influence beyond veterinary medicine, helping to improve animal care in grooming, training, pet sitting, boarding and daycare, and shelters. Dr. Becker’s mission to transform veterinary practices has led to the continued adoption of Fear Free principles industry wide.

Reflecting on this milestone, Dr. Becker shared, “When I founded Fear Free, it was born out of a simple truth I saw every day in practice: pets don’t just need medical care; they need emotional care, too. What began as a passion project has become a global movement, thanks to the incredible professionals who believe in a better way. With Civitas Growth Partners by our side, we have momentum to take Fear Free further than I ever dreamed.”

We have been incredibly impressed with the strength of Fear Free’s brand, and the pride members take in being Fear Free Certified®,” said Chris Bennett, co-founder and partner at Civitas Growth Partners. “It’s a testament to the profound impact Fear Free has had. We are excited to partner with Dr. Becker, Doug Korn, and the entire Fear Free team as they continue to innovate and drive meaningful change in how animals experience care.”

CGP’s investment will be used to enhance Fear Free's growth strategy, expand offerings, and improve member experience.

“Fear Free was built on compassion, science, and a deep desire to make a meaningful difference,” said Doug Korn, CEO of Fear Free, who brings more than 20 years of leadership experience with organizations such as P&G and Mars Petcare. “What makes us unique is our commitment to supporting both the emotional wellbeing of animals and the professionals who care for them. With Civitas Growth Partners alongside us, we have an opportunity to grow thoughtfully, always with our members in mind. We’re focused on improving their experience, strengthening our community, and continuing to support the people who make Fear Free what it is.”

ABOUT FEAR FREE:

Fear Free® is the leading organization focused on improving the emotional wellbeing of animals by educating and empowering those who care for them. Through certification programs and practical tools, Fear Free provides veterinary professionals, pet care providers, and veterinary practices with science-backed strategies to prevent and reduce fear, anxiety, and stress in pets. With hundreds of thousands of certified professionals worldwide, Fear Free has become a trusted standard in compassionate care. Its broader initiatives include Fear Free Happy Homes, offering resources for pet owners, and Fear Free Shelters, a free program supporting animal welfare workers in creating less stressful shelter experiences. Learn more at fearfree.com.

ABOUT CIVITAS GROWTH PARTNERS:

Civitas Growth Partners was founded on a core principle: creating transformational growth in equity value for bootstrapped entrepreneurs. Civitas is the Latin word for “community”, and we view our involvement as a partnership, taking an active but respectful role. Our commitment is profound: we invest not just our expertise and time but also our personal capital. Every investment we make is a direct testament to our belief in the collaboration's value. These are not just words on a page, but this Civitas ethos is core to what we do and how we do it. Learn more at civitasgrowth.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.