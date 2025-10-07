Equator Advanced Appliances Launches Compact Stackable Washer and Dryer Set for Maximum Efficiency

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances today introduced the EW 835 Super Washer and ED 870 Vented Sensor Dryer, a compact laundry duo designed to deliver full-size performance in space-conscious homes. With the flexibility to be stacked vertically or placed side by side, this washer and dryer pair combines thoughtful engineering, user-friendly features, and durable design into a single streamlined system.

The EW 835 Super Washer offers a 1.9 cu. ft. capacity, accommodating up to 18 lbs of laundry in each load. Featuring 16 wash programs—including Normal, Heavy, ECO, Prewash, and Allergen—the washer adapts to a wide range of fabric and care needs. A powerful 1400 RPM spin cycle ensures clothes emerge cleaner and drier, while automatic water level detection, a delay start option, and a child lock enhance safety and convenience.

Completing the set, the ED 870 Vented Dryer delivers a 4.0 cu. ft. capacity with eight drying cycles and six programmable modes. Designed to handle up to 18 lbs of laundry, the dryer uses 1200W of power and features sensor dry technology for optimal results. Additional functions include a wrinkle guard option, interior light, end-of-cycle chime, and a reversible door for flexible installation. The included stacking kit further simplifies setup, securely joining the pair into one efficient vertical system.

Compact in size—measuring just 33.5 x 23.6 x 25.2 inches for the washer and 33.5 x 23.5 x 24.8 inches for the dryer—the EW 835 and ED 870 set is designed for apartments, condos, and small-space living without compromising reliability. Both units are powered by standard 110V connections, making them accessible for households across North America.

Equator Advanced Appliances, established in 1991, is a leader in innovative and eco-friendly appliances for homes, apartments, RVs, and marine use. The company’s product portfolio includes laundry machines, kitchen appliances, climate control units, and more—each designed with efficiency, durability, and modern lifestyles in mind. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Equator products are available across North America and are recognized for their space-saving designs, advanced features, and commitment to sustainability.



