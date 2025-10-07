Tamari Law Group Launches Illinois PFAS Justice Initiative With Free Community Briefings and Case Evaluations

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Tamari Law Group announced today the launch of its Illinois PFAS Justice Initiative, a program designed to provide free educational briefings and case evaluations for residents and municipalities affected by PFAS contamination.

The initiative underscores the firm’s commitment to community outreach as Illinois continues to confront toxic “forever chemicals” in drinking water and the environment.

According to recent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data, nearly every major water system in Illinois has reported some level of PFAS contamination.

The Illinois PFAS Justice Initiative will include informational sessions for local communities, as well as complimentary evaluations for individuals and organizations considering legal action related to PFAS exposure.

By offering these resources at no cost, Tamari Law Group seeks to expand public understanding of PFAS health risks and available legal remedies in

Illinois

“PFAS contamination is a growing concern across Illinois and the country,” said Walid J. Tamari and founding partner of Tamari Law Group and a member of America’s Top 100 Attorneys in Illinois.

“Our initiative is focused on informing the public and helping residents understand both the science and the legal options available to them.”

Tamari Law Group is a Chicago-based litigation firm with offices in Illinois, New York, California. The firm represents clients in complex civil cases, including environmental contamination, product liability, business torts, and consumer protection.

