M.C. Dean announces strategic majority acquisition of Bells Power Group, U.K.-based leader in integrated power solutions

TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- M.C. Dean, a U.S.-based $3 billion global leader in engineering cyber-physical infrastructure at scale, has purchased majority stake of Bells Power Group, a UK-based leader in integrated power solutions. Bells and M.C. Dean together will deliver complex power systems expertise to enterprise customers worldwide, enabling expansion of power-ready AI infrastructure and successor technologies.“The acquisition advances M.C. Dean’s service and product capabilities with expertise in power generation equipment and controls systems, including advanced hydrogen-ready microgrid applications,” said Bill Dean, M.C. Dean chief executive officer. “Bells’ power solutions expertise and deep supply chain relationships extend our footprint in the U.K. and strengthen our 30+ year operational presence serving customers across Europe and the Middle East.”Founded in 1898, Bells Power Group specializes in the design, installation, and maintenance of standby and backup power systems. Bells is driven by a workforce of approximately 100+ employees, predominantly in offices across the United Kingdom, serving commercial real estate, data centers, capacity market, sports stadiums customers and residential developments. Bells played a key role in iconic projects such as The Shard and 22 Bishopsgate in London.“We’re excited for what the future of this partnership holds–leadership across both teams are jointly committed to deepening our service to customers,” said James Murphy, Bells’ managing director. “We’re proud to be able to embark on the next chapter of our storied legacy in the U.K. and across Europe.”M.C. Dean is Building Intelligence. We design, build, operate, and maintain cyber-physical solutions for the nation’s most recognizable mission critical facilities, secure environments, complex infrastructure, and global enterprises. The company’s capabilities include electrical power systems, electronic security, telecommunications, life safety, automation and controls, audio visual, and IT systems. M.C. Dean is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, and employs more than 9,000 professionals who engineer and deploy automated, secure, and resilient power and technology systems; and deliver the management platforms essential for long-term system sustainability.Founded in 1898, Bells Power Group is a UK-based leader in integrated power solutions, specializing in the design, installation, and maintenance of standby and backup power systems. With over 100 years of engineering excellence, the company delivers turnkey solutions across commercial real estate, data centers, residential developments, and capacity market infrastructure. Headquartered in Belvedere, Kent, Bells Power Group combines deep technical expertise with a forward-thinking approach to innovation, offering products such as diesel generators, bespoke acoustic, emission solutions and advanced PLC systems. The company’s legacy of reliability and its commitment to next-generation technologies continue to power iconic projects across the U.K. and beyond.###

