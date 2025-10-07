New England Home & Interiors Marks One-Year Anniversary in Franconia

Amanda Arcone, owner and principal designer New England Home & Interiors logo

Interior design studio highlights growth, community ties, and vision for the future

FRANCONIA, NH, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New England Home & Interiors is celebrating its one-year anniversary in Franconia this fall. The interior design and custom window treatment studio, led by owner and principal designer Amanda Arcone , relocated from Lincoln in 2024. In its first year, the studio has established itself as a collaborative design hub for homeowners, second-home owners, and community members across the North Country.The move to Franconia was both strategic and personal. Arcone, who has lived in the region for years, saw the opportunity to create a space that was both professional and community-centered. “Franconia is home,” Arcone said. “Having a studio here means we can share ideas with clients in person, work with actual samples, and build stronger partnerships with local contractors and artisans. The Franconia studio was designed to be more than a showcase. With furniture, textiles, and thousands of samples available to explore, the space allows clients to see, touch, and test materials in person. Arcone describes it as an "experience lab," where the tactile and collaborative aspects of design are emphasized. This approach sets New England Home & Interiors apart from online or big-box options. "Design is not just about images on a screen," Arcone said. "It's about sitting in a chair, touching a fabric, or looking at a cabinet finish in the right light. Those moments help clients feel confident in their choices." The studio's Main Street location has also increased visibility for the firm. Walk-in visits and conversations with local homeowners happen more often than at the previous Lincoln site, strengthening its role as a resource for design and community connection.Community ties are at the center of Arcone’s work. She emphasizes collaboration not only with clients but also with builders, contractors, and artisans across northern New Hampshire. “When we work together, everyone wins,” she said.The firm has built trust by focusing on relationships with full-time residents and second-home owners who are invested in the region. Many of these clients participate in local boards and nonprofits, reflecting the same sense of community involvement that Arcone values. By staying rooted in Franconia, New England Home & Interiors has been able to prioritize local talent and resources. This has become especially important as homeowners increasingly seek high-quality, personalized design solutions that reflect both their style and the character of the North Country.New England Home & Interiors offers interior design, decorating, renovation support, and custom window treatments. The studio’s team brings decades of expertise to these projects. Window treatments, in particular, are a signature service. Christine McKim, the studio’s window treatment designer, has more than 30 years of experience in both window design and the furniture industry. Known for her ability to educate clients and identify the best solutions for each space, McKim has become an essential part of the firm’s reputation for service and quality. Interior designer Alexa Airoldi contributes her eye to each design project for detail, balance, and proportion, along with her skills as a sketch artist. Her drawings bring concepts to life in a way that helps clients visualize projects with clarity. Together, the team combines technical expertise with creative vision, ensuring that each project reflects the client’s needs and personality.Arcone’s corporate background shaped her approach to business—bringing strong communication, organization, and client relationship skills into her design work. This foundation, combined with her design training, has helped establish New England Home & Interiors as a reliable partner for complex projects. The firm is known for its collaborative and problem-solving mindset. “Great design requires a team,” Arcone said. “Our role is to guide the process, educate clients, and make sure every detail comes together.” Her design philosophy avoids trends in favor of timeless, layered spaces. “Luxury is an investment in both time and money,” Arcone explained. “It’s about investing in quality materials, saving our clients time through professional guidance, and creating an experience that clients can enjoy for years. We want homes to feel both beautiful and livable, not just on-trend for a season.”Clients describe Arcone and her team as both approachable and deeply professional. Clients who recently worked with the firm on renovations in their family home, praised the collaborative process. “I had never worked with a designer before, but needed expertise to harmonize renovations with aspects that were not structurally changing,” said Susan C. “Amanda is so much fun to work with because she takes the time to get to know your home and style, and then makes fantastic recommendations which are unique, include details not considered, and with a personal approach. For me, she could tell I was drawn to try strong colors, and she helped me feel confident in selecting them. Her team—painting, window treatments, carpentry experts—are also incredibly talented and a joy to work with. We wholeheartedly recommend New England Home & Interiors.” Testimonials like this reflect the studio’s goal: to create spaces that feel personal, functional, and inspiring while ensuring clients feel supported every step of the way.Reflecting on the first year in Franconia, Arcone highlighted the growth, connection, and resilience that have defined the journey. Looking ahead, New England Home & Interiors plans to continue expanding its work with second-home owners, building deeper ties with local tradespeople, and showcasing American-made products from vendors across the country.“Our goal is to bring beauty and comfort into people’s homes in a way that lasts,” Arcone said. “Franconia has been the right place to grow that vision, and this first year is just the beginning.”New England Home & Interiors is an interior design and custom window treatment studio based in Franconia, New Hampshire. The firm provides full-service interior design, decorating, and renovation support, with a focus on collaboration, craftsmanship, and American-made products. With decades of combined expertise, the team helps homeowners create spaces that are both beautiful and deeply livable.

