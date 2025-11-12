Online Reputation Management Firm Clear View Advantage Celebrates Two Years Serving New England Businesses

Amanda McKeen, founder of Clear View Advantage Clear View Advantage logo North of Normal podcast guest with Amanda McKeen

New Hampshire-based firm reflects on growth, national recognition, and the rising demand for ethical online visibility tools for small businesses

When someone tries to erase your credibility, the best response is to show up stronger—and with the facts.” — Amanda McKeen

LITTLETON, NH, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clear View Advantage , an Online Reputation Management (ORM) firm based in Littleton, New Hampshire, is celebrating its two-year anniversary this month. Founded in November 2023, the firm helps small businesses and individuals across New England take control of their digital presence through reputation strategy, content, listings, and visibility tools.The company was launched by Amanda McKeen, a New England native with extensive experience in business operations and online reputation. Since its founding, Clear View Advantage has provided tailored consulting services to help rural business owners show up online with clarity, consistency, and trust.Originally focused on systems consulting and business operations support, Clear View Advantage expanded its services in April 2025 to officially include Online Reputation Management. The new service line was created in response to increasing demand from local business owners who were being overlooked and outranked by larger, national competitors.That same month, Amanda McKeen stepped down from her role as Operations Manager for Reputation Rhino, a nationally recognized ORM firm, in order to take on a full-time role at Clear View Advantage and lead its next phase of growth. Her goal: to bring high-integrity ORM services to rural businesses across New England.The company’s ORM services include profile optimization, review response systems, strategic content development, local SEO, and visibility reporting. Since launching the new offering, the firm has worked with over 35 business owners and professionals to clean up outdated information, recover from reputation setbacks, and gain traction in search results.Clear View Advantage's growth has been fueled by a commitment to values that resonate across New England:Relationships First – The firm takes time to understand each client’s story, values, and goals. Clients aren’t treated like numbers; they’re treated like neighbors. Every strategy begins with listening.Real Strategy for Real Places – With deep roots in Northern New Hampshire, Clear View Advantage builds visibility strategies that reflect the unique pace, culture, and needs of small-town life. Local businesses are often more powerful than they realize.Honest Guidance, Human Support – While the firm leverages tools like AI and SEO, every recommendation is grounded in integrity and delivered with clarity. Clients receive actionable support that reflects who they truly are.In October 2025, a targeted campaign was launched by an unknown source to remove the April press release that had announced Clear View Advantage’s ORM service expansion. The attempted takedown coincided with growing interest in McKeen’s work.That same month, she was featured in Digital Journal in an article titled " Amanda McKeen on the Fear Economy of Online Reputation Management. " The piece highlighted the industry’s dark side—where visibility can be bought, manipulated, or erased—and positioned Clear View Advantage as a values-driven firm focused on transparency and long-term trust.McKeen said the experience only reinforced the need for ethical, grounded ORM services. “When someone tries to erase your credibility, the best response is to show up stronger—and with the facts,” she said.To further support visibility for rural businesses, Clear View Advantage launched two new platforms in 2025:Clear View Spotlight – A partnership with The Caledonian Record that creates professional, search-optimized business features. These stories are published without a paywall, helping local businesses gain trust and online traction through reputable media.North of Normal with Amanda McKeen – A podcast airing weekly on North Country Community Radio and available on Spotify, YouTube, and other platforms. The show features unscripted interviews with business owners and community leaders, offering a human-centered look at what it takes to thrive in small towns.Both platforms are designed to elevate local voices and make it easier for community-driven businesses to be found and respected online.Clear View Advantage was tapped in July 2025 to support Community Financial Services Group during a major structural transition. The firm helped the internal team stay ahead of the narrative, ensure message consistency, and maintain public trust through a sensitive period.The firm’s first ORM client, Littleton Fitness, came onboard during a business rebrand. With outdated listings and legacy reviews affecting search results, Clear View Advantage built a tailored strategy that helped the business rank on page one and rebuild its digital reputation within weeks.McKeen credits these early clients and collaborations for shaping the company’s direction and deepening its impact across the region.Clear View Advantage plans to expand its footprint by continuing to partner with values-aligned organizations and agencies. The firm is currently advising a startup digital marketing company focused on serving rural New England with visibility services that complement Clear View’s consulting and reputation work.While based in Littleton, the firm serves businesses and individuals throughout New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and beyond. Its long-term vision is to ensure that rural business owners have the tools they need to compete online without compromising their values or being overshadowed by national chains.“Our region is full of honest, hardworking people running great businesses,” McKeen said. “They deserve to be found—and to be trusted when they are.”McKeen recognized three individuals for their partnership and support in Clear View Advantage’s journey: Randall Saulnier of Community Financial Services Group, Todd Smith of The Caledonian Record, and Mari Myers of Littleton Fitness.About Clear View AdvantageClear View Advantage is an Online Reputation Management firm based in Littleton, New Hampshire. Founded in 2023 by Amanda McKeen, the company supports small businesses and individuals across New England with reputation strategy, content creation, local listings, and visibility consulting. Services are customized, values-driven, and designed to help rural businesses build long-term trust online. For more information, visit: www.clearviewadvantage.com

