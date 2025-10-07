Michigan Sustainability Conference coming to Grand Rapids in November

Register today for the 2025 Michigan Sustainability Conference (MISCON), which takes place November 6-7 at the L.V. Eberhard Center in Grand Rapids.

Join the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy for Michigan’s one-of-a-kind event designed for sustainability business professionals, sustainability community professionals, environmental staff, EHS (environmental, health, and safety) staff, and community leaders to:

Learn new tactics about efficient ways to map out next steps in your sustainability journey.

Understand how leading brands and communities are successfully embedding environmental and social purpose into their values.

Discover grant funding opportunities.

Find inspiration and peer support by meeting fellow change agents.

Discover best practices through peer-to-peer learning sessions.

Network with local leaders who are looking to form partnerships.

Discover solutions and consultants that can help you advance your sustainability initiatives in the Exhibitor Expo.

This year’s conference sessions will include general sustainability topic themes and those that highlight Food Waste Reduction and Diversion, such as composting, food rescue, food waste source reduction, food upcycling, food waste reduction technology, and food waste education.

The keynote speaker will be Danielle Todd, executive director of Make Food Not Waste.

Register by the October 21 deadline.