Michigan communities lead the way at the 2025 Environmental Justice Conference

Environmental justice is rooted in the everyday actions of community organizations. Locally led projects to address indoor air quality, monitor pollution, clean up contaminated sites, develop community spaces and improve the environment for children and the elderly are having a real impact. In Michigan, these projects are supporting public health, environmental resilience and long-term equity across the state.

The 2025 Michigan Environmental Justice Conference, hosted by EGLE’s Office of the Environmental Justice Public Advocate (OEJPA), recently highlighted the work of these community organizations and spotlighted strategies for advancing environmental justice in Michigan’s underserved and vulnerable communities.

The conference was hosted at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center and brought together more than 200 grassroots organizers, health advocates, environmental experts, tribal representatives, youth leaders and state officials.