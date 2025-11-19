Why Termite Inspections in the Winter Months are Important

Termites Cost Money Termite Tubes Under Home Flying Termites in Virginia Beach

Termite Inspections in the winter months can be the most important. Find out why.

Cold Weather Termite Inspections can be the most important of the Year. Termites eat year round. Don't wait until spring to find out about termite damage.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winter Termite Activity: Why Inspections Still Matter in the Cold MonthsBy Universal Pest & Termite – Your Local Termite ExpertsWhen temperatures drop in Hampton Roads, most homeowners assume pests disappear until spring. While some insects do slow down during cold weather,termites are not one of them. These destructive invaders remain active year-round — including in the dead of winter — making seasonal termite inspections critical to protecting your home.Why Termites Stay Active in WinterUnlike pests that live outdoors and go dormant, subterranean termites build colonies deep underground or within warm, insulated structures like crawl spaces and wall voids. These environments allow them to:- Maintain access to heat and moisture- Continue feeding on structural wood- Avoid freezing temperatures- Stay hidden from homeownersIn our local climate — Virginia Beach , Chesapeake, Newport News, Norfolk, Suffolk, Williamsburg, Hampton, and the surrounding areas — ground temperatures rarely get cold enough to slow termites down. Heated homes and moisture-rich crawl spaces create the perfect year-round habitat.The Silent Winter DestroyerWinter is actually when termite damage can become more aggressive, because:- Home heating dries out wood, making it easier to chew through- Moisture buildup under homes remains during colder months- Homeowners are less likely to notice signs of activity- Swarming season is months away, so visual clues are limitedTermites don’t stop eating just because you stop looking for them.Why Winter Inspections Are EssentialA professional inspection from Universal Pest & Termite in winter:✔ Detects hidden activity before costly damage occurs✔ Protects your biggest investment — your home✔ Helps ensure your warranty stays active✔ Allows you to schedule treatment before spring swarms✔ Can uncover moisture issues that attract termitesWe also use advanced detection tools to locate colonies and feeding sites that may be impossible to spot without training and experience.No Termites? Peace of Mind is Worth ItThe best time to catch termites is *before* you see them. Winter inspections are the smart, proactive choice for homeowners — especially in Hampton Roads where termite pressure is extremely high.Protect Your Home — All Year LongUniversal Pest & Termite has protected local families since 2000. We are a family-owned, A+ BBB Rated, and award-winning service provider with no long-term contract required**. Whether you have a current infestation or want to prevent future damage, our team is here to help.📞 Schedule your winter termite inspection today! www.universalpest.com Serving Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Newport News, Suffolk, Williamsburg, Hampton, Portsmouth & surrounding communities.

