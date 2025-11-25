Proper Bed Bug Identification & the Hidden Health Risks They Carry

Don't Let The Bedbugs Bite

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Pest & Termite – Proper Bed Bug Identification & the Hidden Health Risks They CarryVirginia Beach, VA – Universal Pest & Termite, Hampton Roads’ trusted family-owned pest management company for 25 years, is urging homeowners to take bed bug identification seriously as cases rise across Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Newport News, and the surrounding region. While bed bugs are often dismissed as a simple nuisance, proper identification is critical—especially because these pests are known to carry and transmit a variety of pathogens.Bed bugs can easily be confused with carpet beetles, bat bugs, or small roach nymphs, which often leads to ineffective treatment or delayed action. Homeowners should look for key signs, including: reddish-brown, apple-seed-shaped insects; tiny white eggs the size of a pinhead; shed skins; pepper-like fecal spots; and small blood spots on bedding or furniture seams. Early identification greatly improves control success and prevents widespread infestations.Although bed bugs are not proven to transmit disease through bites, they are known carriers of multiple pathogens including Trypanosoma cruzi (Chagas disease pathogen), Bartonella quintana, Wolbachia, and several **hepatitis-related viral agents** found in controlled studies. Their ability to harbor pathogens underscores the importance of swift, professional treatment—particularly in multi-unit housing, hotels, dormitories, and assisted-living environments.“Bed bugs are more than just a bite-issue—they are a growing public health concern in Hampton Roads,” said Tanner Baine with Universal Pest & Termite’s management team. “Proper identification is the first step. Misidentifying them can turn a small issue into a home-wide infestation in a matter of weeks.”Universal Pest & Termite provides thorough bed bug inspections, advanced treatment techniques, and family-safe products designed specifically for Virginia’s climate and housing structures. The company reminds residents that DIY methods often fail due to bed bugs’ resistance to many over-the-counter products and their ability to hide deep within furniture, wall voids, and electrical outlets.About Universal Pest & TermiteUniversal Pest & Termite is a family-owned, BBB Accredited company serving Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Newport News, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, and Williamsburg. For 25 years, Universal has provided expert pest control, termite protection, moisture control, insulation services, and structural repair solutions—with no long-term contracts and customer support backed by thousands of local homeowners.For media inquiries or to schedule an inspection, contact: www.universalpest.com

Bed Bug Treatments by Universal Pest & Termite

