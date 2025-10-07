Breaking Barriers in Immigration: Amr Shehata of StayInCanada Immigration Wins 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award
Being an immigrant himself, he understands the difficulties faced by newcomers and works tirelessly to help hundreds of people obtain visa permits and start a new life in Canada. ThreeBestRated® has recognized him as one of the top three immigration consultants in Coquitlam, further affirming his excellence, in-depth knowledge of Canada’s immigration system and dedication to helping people.
“I migrated a long time ago, not too long. But I landed on an old system,” Amr said. “Things were a little bit different. However, migration is the same thing. It means that you are taking your roots out of one place and planting them in another place. It is hard and a mental game. I always tell this to my clients and friends and ask them to be ready. I always wanted to help my clients because I understand that mental game.”
Challenges in the Canadian Migration System in 2025 and 2026
Newcomers, in general, face a lot of challenges when settling in Canada. In 2025, three of the most significant hurdles continue to stand out and they may persist into 2026.
>> Cultural Shock: Since Canada receives people from all over the world, it is adapting to a completely new cultural environment. When a newcomer arrives, they find it challenging and take some time to adapt to the new cultural environment, which is typically referred to as ‘Cultural Shock.’
>> Professional Credentials: This is another challenge, particularly for skilled professionals, such as doctors, pharmacists, and engineers. Those who have professional credentials in their home countries cannot start practising immediately in Canada and must meet Canadian standards to have their credentials recognized and practice in their field.
>> Lower Credit Score: Thirdly, it is the credit score. A lot of people will lack a good credit score, which may pose challenges in renting a house to live in.
Canada: A Land of Scope
Amr pointed out a stat and according to which, in the last three years, Canada has been running a shortage of labor and relying 100% on newcomers for replenishments.
“There is a lot of labor shortage. Canada is one of the largest land spaces in the world and the second largest country in the world after Russia, with a population of only 40,000,000. This means there are a lot of opportunities.”
“And for the newcomers, there is a lot of scope and jobs to find, but we have to be clear about what the priorities are in the job market.”
For newcomers, this has created an immense potential to build a prosperous career and settle in Canada successfully. However, one has to clearly understand the priorities and demands of the Canadian job market in order to make the most of these opportunities. Amr highlights three fundamental requirements that every newcomer must embrace to succeed in Canada.
>> English fluency is a must. Newcomers must be fluent and able to communicate well in English.
>> Newcomers must be able to acculturate and adapt to a new culture, accepting others.
>> They must abide by the laws in their job and the Canadian labor laws and get familiarized with the labor code and other relevant laws.
“You need to be open to accepting your surroundings from scratch and even to change your career sometimes, which is technically what I did. I was a marketing guy from the corporate world and now an immigration consultant. So this is one of the things that I tell my clients and tell everyone that migration is a mental game before anything.”
How StayinCanada Immigration Helps Migrants?
Immigration law is subject to constant change and policy renewals. “The immigration outlook is changing dynamically right now and to an extent that almost every day there is something new.”
But this has never been a deal for Amr and his team at StayinCanada. Through subscription to official newsletters, monitoring the latest news updates, and participating in associations such as KPIC, they stay up-to-date, which enables them to provide the most relevant guidance for their clients.
They guide newcomers through every step, from obtaining credentials to increasing their credit score and finding the right place to live. They also collaborate with other professionals to provide numerous value-added services that ease the migration process for their clients.
The StayinCanada Immigration team strives to be a credible source for their clients. They ensure everything is systematic and transparent throughout the entire process. Each client will be assigned a consultant who will closely look at the application, profile, and spouse’s profile, if any, to better understand the background and devise a strategy. Upon the completion of the evaluation process, a retainer agreement will be signed to initiate the process. This structured approach ensures open communication and the best possible outcomes aligned with the standards of the College of Immigration Consultants. Most importantly, the team is upfront with their clients even if the available options are limited. This allows their clients to make informed decisions in their lives.
About StayinCanada Immigration
StayinCanada is one of the top three immigration firms in Metro Vancouver that has been serving clients over 55 countries. The firm’s licensed Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants (RCICs) maintain full compliance with the standards of the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants (CICC). With their expertise, they simplify the overwhelming immigration and citizenship procedures, offering clients reliable guidance and clarity at every stage of the journey. So far, they have gained over 1,500 clients globally.
Upon winning the ThreeBestRated® award, Amr shared, “ThreeBestRated is one of the best websites that, when they reached out to us about being listed as one of the three top immigration firms in the Lower Mainland, we were thrilled about it. They are unbiased and not-for-profit. I found out that a few of my clients have found us on ThreeBestRated. And that’s great!”
StayinCanada handles family, business and study immigration, express entry, province nomination, PR card renewals, Canadian citizenship, and temporary foreign workers hiring. To book a consultation, visit stayincanada.com.
