Latin Kings Gang Member Arrested in Illinois After Placing Hit on Commander at Large Border Patrol Chief Bovino  

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced the arrest of the criminal illegal alien and Latin Kings Gang Member who placed a bounty on the Commander at Large of the U.S. Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino.  

On October 03, 2025, a confidential source provided information indicating a “hit” had been placed on Chief Bovino by a member of the Latin Kings Street Gang. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) identified the individual who placed the “hit” as Juan Espinoza Martinez and arrested him on October 6, 2025 in Burr Ridge, Illinois.  

HSI Chicago received a screenshot of a Snapchat conversation from a user named “Juan” appearing to place a $2,000 bounty for information “cuando lo agarren,” which translates to “when they catch him,” and a $10,000 reward “if you take him down.” A third response of “LK….on him” indicates the involvement of the Latin Kings.  

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is prosecuting Juan Espinoza Martinez with soliciting the murder of a senior law enforcement official. 

“Depraved individuals like Juan Espinoza Martinez – who do not value human life and threaten law enforcement– do NOT belong in this country. We will not allow criminal gangs to put hits on U.S. government officials and our law enforcement officers,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Thanks to ICE and our federal law enforcement partners, this thug is off our streets and behind bars. These attacks on our brave law enforcement officers must END. Secretary Noem has been crystal clear: If you threaten or lay a hand on law enforcement, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”   

This criminal illegal alien from Mexico responsible for placing the bounty entered the country at an unknown date and time.

