Despite Multiple Vehicle Attacks by Domestic Terrorists, DHS Law Enforcement Arrests Worst of Worst including a TdA gang member, Drug Traffickers, Child Abusers, and Other Violent Thugs in Chicago

DHS will not let violence from domestic terrorists and lawless rioters in Chicago slow us down from fulfilling the President's mandate to arrest the worst of the worst

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the following information about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) arrests of the worst of the worst in Chicago, Illinois over the weekend despite violent attacks by domestic terrorists against our law enforcement.

“Our brave men and women of law enforcement are being targeted and attacked by violent anarchists who seek to tear down America,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “I want each and every member of law enforcement to know this: President Trump and I have your backs. We stand with ICE as they continue to protect and defend our homeland.”

Below are some of the dangerous criminals ICE and CBP bravely arrested in Chicago over the weekend as they protect American communities from the crime that sanctuary policies allow:

Wilmer Alexander Gonzalez Garaban, a criminal illegal alien and confirmed Tren de Aragua gang member from Venezuela with a criminal history of theft and resisting an officer.

Ricardo Gervasio-Gervasio, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who has convictions for cocaine possession, driving under the influence of liquor and dangerous drugs.

Pedro Navajas-Contreras, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who has three prior convictions for driving under the influence.

Uriel Alvarez-Meneses, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who has eight prior convictions, including multiple driving under the influence and traffic offenses and a prior hit-and-run charge.

Luis Arroyo-Telles, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who has convictions for fraud, licensing violation and cruelty toward a child.

Jorge Mario Ramirez-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, who has a conviction for larceny.

Arturo Guzman, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who has convictions for drug trafficking and selling amphetamines and has illegally re-entered the U.S. twice, a felony.

Abrahan Alfonzo Jimenez Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, with charges for resisting an officer, vehicle theft, aggravated assault with a weapon, obstructing justice and aggravated assault with a gun.

Secretary Noem launched Operation Midway Blitz on September 8. On October 3, DHS announced that ICE and CBP officers reached more than 1,000 arrests since the operation began. Midway Blitz was launched in honor of Katie Abraham who was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien.