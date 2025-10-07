Hana Florist POS Launches Hana F2F – A Free Florist-to-Florist Order Exchange Network Across the US and Canada

Hana F2F - Florist-to-Florist Order Exchange Network Join Hana F2F - Independent Flower Shops Hana Florist POS - Hana F2F

Hana Florist POS debuts Hana F2F, a free florist-to-florist order exchange helping local shops expand reach and profits across the US and Canada.

Independent florists deserve tools that strengthen business without adding financial burden. Hana F2F was created to make order exchange simple, transparent, & profitable for every shop, big or small.” — Murali Nethi, CEO of Hana Florist POS

GERMANTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hana Florist POS has announced the launch of Hana F2F , a free florist-to-florist order exchange network designed for independent flower shops. The new feature enables florists to send and receive orders directly across the US and Canada without annual fees or hidden costs, giving local shops more control over their operations and profits.A Free Network Designed for FloristsFor years, independent florists have sought ways to expand their reach and handle peak demand without adding extra fees or complex systems. Hana F2F answers that need by creating a direct order exchange system built into Hana’s POS platform.With Hana F2F, shops can send an order for just $2.99, while receiving orders is completely free, florists keep 100% of the order value. The network is designed to be transparent, with no annual membership costs, no hidden deductions, and no minimum usage requirements.Florists also receive complimentary access to Hana POS Basic, giving them tools to track orders, print tickets for designers and drivers, and manage daily operations in one streamlined dashboard.Key Benefits of Hana F2FNationwide Coverage – Send florist-to-florist orders anywhere in the US and Canada.Low Sending Fee – Pay just $2.99 per order when sending.Free to Receive Orders – Keep the full order value with no cuts or commissions.Trusted Connections – Choose your own partner florists instead of random matching.Expand Your Service Area – Say yes to more customers by collaborating with shops outside your delivery zone.Designed for Independent FloristsHana F2F is built for real flower shops, whether operating a single storefront or managing deliveries across multiple counties. The system makes it easy for florists to grow their reach without the complexity or high fees of traditional networks.AvailabilityHana F2F is now available to all florists in the US and Canada. Signing up takes only a few minutes, and new members can begin sending and receiving orders immediately.For more details or to join Hana F2F, visit www.hanafloristpos.com/hana-f2f About Hana Florist POSHana Florist POS is a florist-specific point-of-sale software built by florists for florists. From order management and delivery tracking to digital marketing and florist-to-florist exchange, Hana empowers shops to streamline operations and grow revenue with affordable, reliable solutions.For more information, visit https://www.hanafloristpos.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.