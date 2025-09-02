Hana Florist POS Launches ‘Hana Delivery Network’ to Simplify Last-Mile Delivery for Florists
A new integrated delivery solution built for florists that makes order fulfillment faster, routes smarter, and customers happier.
Meeting the Unique Challenges of Floral Delivery
Unlike standard delivery apps built for parcels or food, flowers require special handling, time-sensitive routes, and brand consistency. Hana Delivery Network addresses these challenges by connecting florists to a network of trained, professional drivers and by integrating delivery management directly into the Hana POS system.
Key Features and Benefits of Hana Delivery Network
When the Valentine’s Day rush hits and ten deliveries need to be sent across town before noon, HDN ensures florists spend less time mapping routes and more time creating the arrangements customers are waiting for.
- On-Demand Drivers – Access certified floral delivery drivers during peak seasons or emergencies.
- Cost-Efficient Growth – Eliminate vehicle leasing, salaries, and insurance with pay-per-delivery pricing.
- CyberGuard Security Suite – Track deliveries, manage billing, and ensure secure operations within Hana POS.
- Operational Agility – Scale up or down as order volumes change, with zero long-term commitments.
- Sustainable Deliveries – Smarter route planning cuts fuel use by 25%, lowering costs and carbon footprint.
Designed for Florists, Not Generic Deliveries
Unlike standard delivery services, HDN is built to handle fragile, time-sensitive floral deliveries. From trained drivers to optimized routes, Hana Delivery Network ensures flowers arrive fresh, safe, and exactly when customers expect them.
Helping Florists Deliver More, Worry Less
With HDN, florists can reduce overhead, manage deliveries seamlessly, and focus on creating arrangements instead of handling logistics. Early adopters report smoother workflows, happier customers, and stronger profit margins during holidays like Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day.
Availability
Hana Delivery Network is now available to all Hana Florist POS users. Current customers can activate HDN directly in their POS dashboard, while new florists gain immediate access as part of Hana’s software package.
For details or to request a demo, visit www.hanafloristpos.com/hana-delivery-network.
About Hana Florist POS
Hana Florist POS is the leading florist-first point-of-sale platform, designed by florists for florists. From order management and florist websites to wedding planning, subscription sales, and now last-mile floral delivery with HDN, Hana helps flower shops grow smarter and more profitable.
For more information, visit https://www.hanafloristpos.com/
Mohd Y Khan
Hana Florist POS
+1 240-685-9985
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.