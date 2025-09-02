Hana Florist POS Launches ‘Hana Delivery Network’ to Simplify Last-Mile Delivery for Florists

Hana Florist POS Hana Delivery Network (HDN)

A new integrated delivery solution built for florists that makes order fulfillment faster, routes smarter, and customers happier.

With Hana Delivery Network, we give florists back control to deliver on time, making the process smarter, easier, and more reliable, not just faster or stressful.” — Murali Nethi, CEO of Hana Florist POS

GERMANTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hana Florist POS , the florist-first point-of-sale software, today announced the launch of the Hana Delivery Network (HDN) ., a new on-demand delivery solution designed exclusively for florists. With HDN, flower shops can streamline deliveries, scale capacity instantly, and ensure fresh, on-time arrivals for every customer order.Meeting the Unique Challenges of Floral DeliveryUnlike standard delivery apps built for parcels or food, flowers require special handling, time-sensitive routes, and brand consistency. Hana Delivery Network addresses these challenges by connecting florists to a network of trained, professional drivers and by integrating delivery management directly into the Hana POS system.Key Features and Benefits of Hana Delivery NetworkWhen the Valentine’s Day rush hits and ten deliveries need to be sent across town before noon, HDN ensures florists spend less time mapping routes and more time creating the arrangements customers are waiting for.- On-Demand Drivers – Access certified floral delivery drivers during peak seasons or emergencies.- Cost-Efficient Growth – Eliminate vehicle leasing, salaries, and insurance with pay-per-delivery pricing.- CyberGuard Security Suite – Track deliveries, manage billing, and ensure secure operations within Hana POS.- Operational Agility – Scale up or down as order volumes change, with zero long-term commitments.- Sustainable Deliveries – Smarter route planning cuts fuel use by 25%, lowering costs and carbon footprint.Designed for Florists, Not Generic DeliveriesUnlike standard delivery services, HDN is built to handle fragile, time-sensitive floral deliveries. From trained drivers to optimized routes, Hana Delivery Network ensures flowers arrive fresh, safe, and exactly when customers expect them.Helping Florists Deliver More, Worry LessWith HDN, florists can reduce overhead, manage deliveries seamlessly, and focus on creating arrangements instead of handling logistics. Early adopters report smoother workflows, happier customers, and stronger profit margins during holidays like Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day.AvailabilityHana Delivery Network is now available to all Hana Florist POS users. Current customers can activate HDN directly in their POS dashboard, while new florists gain immediate access as part of Hana’s software package.For details or to request a demo, visit www.hanafloristpos.com/hana-delivery-network About Hana Florist POSHana Florist POS is the leading florist-first point-of-sale platform, designed by florists for florists. From order management and florist websites to wedding planning, subscription sales, and now last-mile floral delivery with HDN, Hana helps flower shops grow smarter and more profitable.For more information, visit https://www.hanafloristpos.com/

