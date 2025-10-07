Alarming Mental Health Crisis in Bangalore: ThreeBestRated® Psychiatrist Dr. S R Krishna Thalagavara Speaks Out
Emerging Mental Health Challenges in Bangalore
Speaking of the city’s rapid growth, Dr. Krishna highlighted how Bangalore’s unique urban environment is accelerating a silent mental health crisis, which is often overlooked despite the city's flourishing opportunities.
“Beyond the universal challenges of uprooting and settling in a new place, which any global study confirms, Bangalore's unique environment generates specific mental health challenges that we frequently observe,” says Dr. Krishna.
Dr. Krishna points out some of the factors that cause mental health issues in Bangalore.
1. The "Commute Creep" and Isolation
“The severe traffic congestion and deteriorating road conditions are perhaps the single biggest stressors.”
People spend a disproportionate amount of time commuting, leaving limited time for family and children. And the impact? This lack of meaningful connection and quality time contributes directly to feelings of isolation and loneliness, even in a densely populated urban environment. For families where both parents are working to manage humongous bills (housing, education, etc.), the stress levels skyrocket.
2. The Vicious Cycle of Stress and Unhealthy Habits
The constant, high-level stress acts as a catalyst for unhealthy lifestyle changes, creating a negative feedback loop.
>> Lifestyle Decay: High stress leads to an unhealthy lifestyle, characterized by poor sleep, hurried or skipped meals, and decreased physical activity.
>> Coping Mechanisms: To cope with the overwhelming pressure, people often rely on external, temporary fixes. “We see a growing dependency on readily available but unhealthy coping mechanisms, such as constantly ordering food outside and increasing reliance on substances like alcohol and weed to "feel better" or unwind. These habits only mask the underlying anxiety and depressive symptoms.”
In essence, the economic opportunity that draws people to Bangalore often comes with a hidden cost: the breakdown of personal time, routine, and core relationships, which fundamentally undermines mental well-being.
Subtle Signs of Depression Everyone Should Watch For
Depression and mental health issues often go undiagnosed due to social stigma and lack of awareness. “Society has taught us to be good at hiding them. However, it is so common nowadays. Accepting that one in four people may face a mental health challenge at some point is the first step toward reducing stigma,” says Dr. Krishna.
Depression doesn’t always manifest as sadness. There are many subtle and hidden signs that one should never ignore.
>> Appearance & Self-Care: A sudden decline in self-care and hygiene. For example, neglecting showers, not shaving, or wearing the same clothes repeatedly can be early and subtle indicators of depression.
>> Routines (Sleep & Appetite): Significant, abrupt changes in daily habits including sleep and eating can signal mental health struggles. Individuals can sleep much more (hypersomnia) or much less (insomnia) than usual, or feel sudden changes in appetite, either eating significantly less or more than normal.
>> Behaviour & Interactions: A person struggling with depression may show noticeable changes in how they interact with others. This can include gradual withdrawal from social settings, cancelling meetings & plans frequently, constantly checking on things, and asking for frequent reassurance to make minor decisions.
>> Emotional Signs: As mentioned before, depression doesn’t have to show as sadness. It can also appear as irritability, anger, or frustration over minor issues. People may snap easily, have a shorter temper, or experience increased crying or sometimes showcase the inability to cry at all.
>> Cognitive Changes: Excessive self-criticism, dwelling on past failures, expressing feelings of worthlessness, or making indirect references to suicide or “ending it all” are other red flags that should be taken very seriously.
“The key is to look for a sustained change from a person’s normal baseline, not just a bad day or two. If these subtle changes persist for more than a couple of weeks, it is time to gently check in and provide the much-needed support.”
Recognising these early indicators promises timely support and proper treatment. In Bangalore, Dr. Krishna Thalagavara and his dedicated team at Kriteyu Health Care Pvt. Ltd. are emerging as a go-to destination for people coping with depression and other mental health-related issues.
About Dr. S R Krishna Thalagavara
Dr. S R Krishna Thalagavara’s journey into psychiatry is not accidental. Witnessing his own mother's struggles with mental health issues, he wished to dedicate his life to helping individuals find a better life. From a young age, he recognised how care, compassion and support could change one’s life. And his mother’s resilience further taught him that mental health goes beyond just treating symptoms; it is about genuine empathy and true understanding. This personal experience has shaped his journey, rooted in compassionate and personalised care.
Under Dr. Krishna Thalagavara’s supervision and leadership, Kriteyu Health Care Pvt. Ltd. is better equipped to treat and address the growing mental health concerns of Bangalore. Kriteyu means ‘forever’ or ‘eternal’. The team is on a mission to empower every individual with the right tools to improve their emotional well-being, manage stress factors and lead a fulfilling life forever. Their approach treats mind, body, and environment holistically, rather than just offering a quick fix.
Kriteyu Health Care treats a wide range of conditions, including anxiety disorders, mood disorders, phobias, sleep disorders, OCD, Autism and ADHD. They work with adults, elderly individuals, and children in Bangalore and across India. For individuals seeking compassionate and expert care, visit kriteyuhealthcare.com to schedule a consultation with the team.
S R Krishna Thalagavara
Kriteyu Health Care Pvt. Ltd.
+91 81059 58483
drkrishna@psychiatristinbangalore.online
