ANY.RUN Strengthens SOC Operations with New Connectors and Advanced Detection Updates

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a trusted provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has rolled out major September updates aimed at improving automation, visibility, and detection accuracy for SOC teams.

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐒𝐈𝐄𝐌 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐎𝐀𝐑 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬

ANY.RUN has added new integrations with 𝗜𝗕𝗠 𝗤𝗥𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗿, 𝗣𝗮𝗹𝗼 𝗔𝗹𝘁𝗼 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝘅 𝗫𝗦𝗢𝗔𝗥, 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗼𝗳𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗹, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗼𝗳𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿, enabling SOC teams to automate enrichment and access live threat intelligence directly within their existing workflows.

Key benefits for organizations include:

· 𝗘𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Identify attacks earlier in the kill chain with live IOCs from sandbox detonations, reducing breach risk by up to 42%.

· 𝗙𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲: Automated enrichment shortens investigation time by an average of 21 minutes per incident.

· 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗙𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗲: With nearly 100% verified malicious IOCs, analysts spend less time reviewing false positives.

· 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗢𝗖 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆: Routine tasks are automated, enabling up to 3× productivity improvements.

To discover how to connect ANY.RUN with your existing security workflows and explore all the latest platform updates, visit the official ANY.RUN blog.

𝐀 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞

The redesigned Threat Intelligence Lookup now offers a faster and more intuitive workflow, helping analysts of all levels access actionable data with fewer steps. With a cleaner interface, improved navigation, and built-in learning resources, teams can enrich indicators, explore current attack trends, and uncover relevant threats in seconds, all from a single, unified dashboard.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞: 𝟐,𝟑𝟎𝟎+ 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬

In September, ANY.RUN expanded its detection capabilities across every layer of the threat landscape, adding 99 new behavior signatures, 11 YARA rules, and over 2,300 Suricata rules. These updates improve visibility across ransomware, stealers, loaders, phishing, and network-based attacks, helping SOC teams identify complex, evasive threats earlier, accelerate containment, and reduce overall risk exposure.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN supports over 15,000 organizations worldwide across industries like banking, healthcare, telecom, manufacturing, and retail. Its cloud-based Interactive Sandbox enables teams to safely analyze threats targeting Windows, Linux, and Android systems in under 60 seconds. Together with Threat Intelligence Lookup and Threat Intelligence Feeds, ANY.RUN empowers SOC teams to improve detection accuracy, streamline workflows, and build more resilient cybersecurity operations.

