Coach and Speaker Tamara Wolfe Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamara Wolfe is a celebrated coach with expertise and credentials in both Life and Neuroscience specialty areas. She has a true passion for helping others to reach their goals and dreams-- or, as it says in her business URL, Think at A Higher Level. By learning to focus inward and think differently, people are able to achieve greater joy and confidence, and the fullest potential in their careers and personal life.

When Tamara is in a coaching relationship, she will focus on several key areas of the person’s existence that her clients identify as needing sustenance and improvement. Together these areas comprise Full Spectrum Living. The key areas are Health, Work in the World, Relationships, and Time and Money Freedom. Usually, one sector is seeking more attention than another and the coach and client work together to establish needs, goals, and all the dimensions to success.

“People deserve to be able to live in 3-D, with all the color and intensity of an IMAX Movie.”

Tarmara had long been in personal development roles and becoming a life coach felt like coming home. She has worked as a mind-body psychotherapist, a sales mentor, and a business advisor. She loved all of those experiences but had a deeper inner yearning to help people to connect with their passion and purpose and live an aligned life they love on both a personal and professional level. As she began to navigate a path and emerge from a health scare, it became clear that coaching was Tamara’s next step. She still focused on the connection between neuroscience and brain function and wellness, but through a different lens. She had attended a powerful event which focused on gaining clarity on a vision for all areas of life and then how to bring that vision into reality and create the life you desire. It was all about thinking on a different level to reap the results you want.

In helping people reach their potential, Tamara equips her clients with powerful tools and experiences for transformation including, for example, stepping into a time machine and envisioning your future life in detail as the beginning step for creating that life as well as a tool that helps you navigate fear and obstacles and focus back on your vision to move forward. She helps people to understand that they can shift from living in the status quo and move to creating a life they love! Tamara helps people feel more confident and equipped with the means to make things happen. The results are more aligned with their passion and generate a lust for living!

The amazing thing, Tamara says, is that you can literally see the brain rewiring as you begin to reprogram your thinking. The new research shows that as you build new neuropathways the old pathways actually die off and you can see it happening on an MRI. Imagine thinking at a level where anything that comes your way, any tragedy or illness, you know you can handle it and emerge whole! Nobody should be a victim; we all have the ability to be the directors of our lives and create bountiful futures.

More often than not, Tamara says, people get disappointed by how hard, difficult, or stagnant life is. What is really hindering people from making the dreams in their hearts come true? It could be an illness or pain or limiting beliefs. Regardless, she guides the inner self to move forward and actually realize goals. It is a topic she has often speaks about and has written about, contributing to anthology books, and also spoken of on other podcasts, such as the Big Brand Formula online broadcast as well as many stages including the Women’s Leadership Psychology Congress in Paris, France and 2024 Global Women Health Forum and Global Tech and Science Forum in New York City.

“When we are truly awake and aware, we can come back to center whenever we are pulled off course. It’s a matter of staying with the vision instead of focusing on what’s happening around us.”

Many notables have echoed this philosophy on being awake and aware, from Buddha to Eleanor Roosevelt.

In her interviews, Tamara will share more of this philosophy as well as case histories-- such as a woman who grew up in a house with a mentally ill mother and launched a solid business but was not happy or healthy in other ways. Coaching enabled her to separate herself from trauma and focus on personal goals, including a dramatic weight loss.

In recognition of the successes her clients have created in their own lives as a result of working with her, Tamara was named 2024 Transformational Coach of the Year by the faculty and fellow coaches at the Brave Thinking Institute where she received her coaching certification. Listen to the podcasts to learn more about her history, philosophy, and accomplishments.

Close Up Radio recently featured coach Tamara Wolfe in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday October 6th at 1pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Monday November 3rd at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-coach-and-speaker/id1785721253?i=1000730529915

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-coach-and-speaker-tamara-wolfe-298892545

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2mSOHfNloBGG9BfTzD2aHk

For more information about Tamara Wolfe, please visit her website: www.thinkatahigherlevel.com

