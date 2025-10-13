Leadership Coach Beki Fraser of Introverted Skeptic Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beki Fraser is a business and leadership coach with strong values and human resources expertise that combine to empower her clients. Her work transcends genres and can incorporate leadership development, skills training, and life coaching. Since she had already been acting in advisory and mentoring capacities, coaching was a natural flow from her career in Human Resources. In those roles, she experienced the difference it made when skills, workstyles, and personality were the right match for a specific organization and its culture, and she began to realize that her last situation wasn’t a good match. After joining a friend for an IPEC (Institute for Professional Excellence in Coaching) coaching training she realized where her true purpose was.

Beki’s business name is Focus For Growth, LLC and has established Introverted Skeptic, an intriguing coaching niche based on qualities that many business leaders and individuals, and even Beki herself, might have. She helps people integrate who they are into how they lead, and experience greater empowerment, inclusivity, resilience, and confidence-- at work and in all of their relationships.

“People create niches in different ways. Thinking about who I wanted to work with, the traits in the name came up. I wanted to help that person with brilliant ideas who sits in a meeting room but doesn’t talk and might even have trouble finding the right words. I ask questions, help people open up, and work with the things that make each person uniquely them.”

Beki was invited to the Close Up podcast as part of the Empowering Women series. Empowering women is central to all that she does, from helping women stand up and use their voice, to helping leaders find their authentic place, and even developing a more powerful relationship with yourself. Empowerment she feels is also tied to inclusiveness, and a work climate that embraces people’s individual perspectives and opinions. Inclusivity was often a paradox in hiring back when Beki worked in HR, a company asking for a diverse staff and then not always letting people express their individuality.

Beki is no stranger to the media. She has appeared on others podcasts and recently started one of her own called Short Story Long. It is a terrific way to reach new people with her ideas and hypnotic voice. She has also written a book called C.O.A.C.H Y.O.U. The Introverted Skeptic’s Guide to Leadership. This guide covers the individualized style of learning and developing leaders and their talents that Beki favors. She believes every journey has a starting point and the unique path is shaped by distinct skills, experiences, fears, and dreams. People have all they need inside, and Beki helps with planning, messaging (and re-messaging) as they navigate their personal way forward.

In her podcast, Beki shares stories, insights, and leadership skills. It dives into the real turning points that shape authentic leadership. Each episode delivers raw stories, practical insights, and challenges that empower listeners to lead on their own terms.

Beki's view of leadership is distinct; she aims to reveal the impact our humanity has on business results. People who have clarity of goals are empowered to achieve, and, perhaps most crucially, supported by broad perspectives will drive powerful outcomes. Research proves that archaic leadership styles are ineffective. Using just one set of thoughts in making decisions will limit the results, but if you build the capacity of the team and give them more authority, it will yield better results--and also make good employees more likely to stay with your organization.

“I have a powerful sense of who I am. And I integrate my feelings and my life experiences into everything I do.”

Close Up Radio recently featured Beki Fraser in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday October 7th at 3pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday October 14th at 3pm Eastern

