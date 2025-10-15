Van Dingenen Law Welcomes Blaze Schwartz as First Partner Since Founding

Van Dingenen Law Welcomes Blaze Schwartz as First Partner

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Van Dingenen Law , a trusted leader in workers’ compensation law across Florida since 2003, is proud to announce the promotion of attorney Blaze Schwartz to Partner. This appointment marks the first time founder Donald Van Dingenen has been named a partner in the firm’s more than 20-year history.Since joining Van Dingenen Law in 2017, Blaze has become an indispensable advocate for Florida’s injured workers. Known for his relentless pursuit of justice and ability to manage even the most complex workers’ compensation cases, Blaze has recovered millions of dollars in benefits for clients and helped secure life-changing medical treatments for countless families. His promotion to Partner reflects both his outstanding track record and his unwavering commitment to the firm’s mission of fighting for the rights of injured workers.“Blaze embodies everything Van Dingenen Law stands for: integrity, dedication, and fearless advocacy,” said Founder Donald Van Dingenen. “He is not only one of the most talented attorneys I’ve met, but also a leader who inspires our entire team. Naming Blaze as Partner is both a recognition of his extraordinary contributions and a strategic step toward the continued growth and strength of our firm.”After earning his Juris Doctor cum laude from Florida State University College of Law, Blaze began his career representing insurance companies in complex litigation, giving him invaluable insight into how insurers defend claims. He has since turned that knowledge into a decisive advantage for the injured workers he now represents.Widely regarded as one of the state’s top young attorneys, Blaze has earned recognition beyond the firm. He was named to Super Lawyers Rising Stars, an honor reserved for fewer than 3% of attorneys under 40 in Florida. In addition, he is an active member of the Judge William Wieland American Inn of Court, where he contributes to the professional development of the Central Florida legal community.“I am honored to join Don in leading Van Dingenen Law,” said Blaze Schwartz. “For more than two decades, this firm has been a beacon of hope for injured workers and their families. I look forward to continuing that legacy while helping shape its future.”Backed by over 60 years of combined experience and focused 100% on workers’ compensation law, Van Dingenen Law has become one of Central Florida’s most trusted and results-driven firms. The team has recovered over $100 million on behalf of injured workers across Florida, verdicts and settlements that represent not just numbers, but lives changed. Every recovery reflects the firm’s deep commitment to its clients.Now, with Blaze as a partner, Van Dingenen Law strengthens its position as one of Florida’s premier workers’ compensation law firms. “We remain committed to providing the personalized attention of a boutique practice with the results of a large firm, fighting tirelessly to ensure injured workers receive every benefit and protection they deserve,” added Mr. Van Dingenen.About Van Dingenen LawFounded in 2003 by Donald Van Dingenen, Van Dingenen Law is dedicated exclusively to representing injured workers across Florida. While many firms handle workers’ compensation as just another branch of their personal injury practice, Van Dingenen Law is built on the belief that this area demands focused, specialized representation. They recognize the critical distinctions between workers’ comp claims and personal injury lawsuits, and they dedicate their practice to managing those complexities on behalf of injured workers.The firm takes care of every aspect of an injured worker’s case, from filing claims to challenging denials, and operates on a contingency basis. Based in Winter Park, Van Dingenen Law is recognized for its compassionate approach, relentless advocacy, and proven outcomes. After all, workers’ compensation is all they do.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.