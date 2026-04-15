Brain and Spinal Cord Releases New Report on Severe Crash Trauma and Locked-In Syndrome Risk

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key findings● Fewer than 1,000 Americans are estimated to be living with Locked-In Syndrome at any given time. While most cases stem from stroke, severe motor vehicle collisions are a documented traumatic cause.● With 2.4 million crash injuries annually, emergency departments operate under intense pressure, increasing the risk that rare conditions like Locked-In Syndrome may initially be mistaken for coma or traumatic brain injury.● Massachusetts reported the highest accident rate at 6.1%, followed by New Hampshire (5.8%), Rhode Island (5.6%), Maine (5.4%), and Nebraska (5.1%). Michigan reported the lowest accident rate at 1.7%.● Although Locked-In Syndrome represents only a tiny fraction of crash injuries, states with elevated accident rates generate a larger volume of catastrophic trauma, raising the likelihood of rare but devastating neurological outcomes. Brain and Spinal Cord offers centralized guidance on rehabilitation, care planning, communication tools, and legal resources, helping families face the profound challenges of Locked-In Syndrome with clarity and support.A new study from Brain and Spinal Cord explores the relationship between rising car accidents and Locked-In Syndrome , highlighting how severe crashes can lead to this rare but devastating neurological condition.Locked-In Syndrome is rarely mentioned in crash reports or road safety discussions. Many people have never heard of it. Yet for the small number of families affected, its consequences are profound. People with LiS are conscious and aware but almost completely unable to move or speak, often relying on eye movements as their only means of communication. Because the condition can resemble coma or traumatic brain injury in the early stages, timely recognition is essential.The report connects this medical reality to a broader public safety concern. In 2023, the United States recorded 6,138,359 police-reported traffic crashes, resulting in 40,901 deaths and an estimated 2,442,581 injuries. Separate 2024 state accident-rate data showed Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, and Nebraska among the highest-ranking states for collisions, while Michigan reported the lowest rate in the dataset. The report argues that where crash exposure is higher, the number of catastrophic head, neck, and neurological injuries also rises, increasing the possibility that even rare outcomes like LiS may occur.Although stroke remains the most common cause of Locked-In Syndrome, trauma is also a documented pathway. Severe collisions can produce brainstem injuries and related neurological damage that may, in rare circumstances, lead to LiS. In high-pressure trauma settings, diagnosis can be especially challenging because multiple life-threatening injuries may demand immediate attention while subtle signs of consciousness are overlooked.“Locked-In Syndrome is rare, but for the families affected, the consequences are permanent and overwhelming,” said a representative from Brain and Spinal Cord. “This report helps people understand not only the medical reality, but also the next steps, including rehabilitation, communication tools, long-term care, and legal support.”The report also highlights the consequences of delayed diagnosis. It points to a Georgia case in which a 2022 jury awarded $75 million to a patient left with Locked-In Syndrome after a stroke was missed. The verdict was later upheld on appeal in 2025. While that case did not involve a crash, it underscores how failures in recognition and response can permanently alter a life.Beyond the immediate medical crisis, the report emphasizes the intense financial and caregiving burden associated with Locked-In Syndrome. Families may face prolonged hospitalization, extended rehabilitation, assistive communication technology, home modifications, skilled nursing needs, and the demands of lifetime care planning.To help families move from crisis to action, the report includes a national rehabilitation directory organized by state, with the contact information families need to begin exploring care options.About Brain and Spinal CordBrain and Spinal Cord is a dedicated resource for brain and spinal cord injury survivors and their families. It provides clear, accessible information about medical conditions, rehabilitation options, long-term care planning, and potential legal pathways, helping families better understand their choices during an incredibly challenging time.

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