National Academy of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers Names Michael Moebes 2026 President

Georgia Motorcycle Injury Attorney and Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel to Lead National Organization Dedicated to Advancing Rider Advocacy

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Academy of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers (NAMIL) has named Michael Moebes of Moebes Law LLC its 2026 President. A Georgia motorcycle accident and personal injury attorney with more than 20 years of trial experience, a retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, and a recognized leader in plaintiff-side litigation, Moebes assumes leadership of the national organization at a period of continued growth for motorcycle injury law as a discipline.He succeeds Moe DeWitt, a Florida motorcycle accident and personal injury lawyer at JustCallMoe.com, who served as NAMIL's 2025 President.NAMIL was founded on a straightforward premise: motorcycle injury law is a specialized discipline, and the attorneys who practice it perform better when they train and collaborate with peers who handle the same case types and face the same courtroom challenges. Presidential leadership at the Academy carries tremendous weight because the organization is practitioner-led. Its direction is set by practicing motorcycle injury lawyers, which makes the choice of president a signal about where the field is heading.Meet Michael Moebes, NAMIL's 2026 PresidentMoebes brings a legal background that spans both sides of the insurance equation. Before founding Moebes Law LLC in 2009, he spent five years in insurance defense (first at Drew, Eckl & Farnham and then at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company), gaining direct knowledge of how insurers assess the validity and financial exposure of injury claims. He now applies that knowledge on behalf of injured riders, workers, and veterans, and has recovered millions of dollars for clients over the course of his career.Georgia Super Lawyers has recognized Moebes as both a "Super Lawyer" and a "Rising Star," distinctions reserved for the top 2.5 percent of attorneys in the state. GeorgiaTrend magazine named him among its "Legal Elite." He has lectured at the Georgia Trial Lawyers annual convention and at Georgia State University College of Law, his alma mater, and serves on the boards of several nonprofit and civic organizations in the Atlanta area, including Act 3 Theater and the Sandy Springs Bar Association.His military service record is equally distinguished. Lieutenant Colonel Moebes completed 23 years with the U.S. Air Force Reserves as a Medical Service Corps officer before retiring in 2020. He deployed three times in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and participated in the aeromedical evacuation of thousands of wounded service members, including the 2003 rescue mission that recovered Army Private Jessica Lynch.Away from the office, Moebes is an avid rider who regularly goes out with the American Legion Riders, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, and local HOG and BMW groups, a firsthand connection to the community he represents in court."Michael is the type of leader NAMIL was built to recognize and elevate," said Jason Melton, founding member of NAMIL and Florida personal injury lawyer at Whittel & Melton, at the formal announcement before an assembly of the Academy's membership. "His record in the courtroom, his service to this country, and his dedication to injured riders reflect the values at the core of this organization."Moebes Takes the Torch from Moe DeWittNAMIL also recognized the contributions of Moe DeWitt, NAMIL's 2025 President and a Florida personal injury and motorcycle accident lawyer at JustCallMoe.com, who has recovered millions for injured clients throughout the state.A frequent legal commentator on Florida television and radio, including regular appearances on Real Radio 104.1, WDBO 580AM, Tampa 102.5 The Bone, and Real Radio 92.1, DeWitt is also the founder of Helmet Heads of Florida, a nonprofit that has distributed more than 2,000 helmets to children across the state to reduce the incidence of traumatic brain injuries."Moe set a high bar during his tenure, and I am honored to carry that work forward," said incoming President Michael Moebes. "NAMIL exists to make motorcycle injury lawyers better at what we do for our clients, and my focus will be on continuing to build an organization that uplifts this practice, strengthens our members, and ultimately makes the road a safer place for every rider in this country."NAMIL Brings Its Best Minds to Cancun This AugustMichael Moebes will preside over his first major gathering as president when NAMIL members convene for the organization's exclusive members-only mastermind in Cancun in August this year. The invitation-only event brings together leading motorcycle injury attorneys from across the country for advanced strategy sessions and direct collaboration on the legal, practical, and business challenges facing injured riders and the attorneys who represent them.About the National Academy of Motorcycle Injury LawyersNAMIL is a membership organization for accomplished trial attorneys who represent injured motorcyclists. Members gain access to monthly mastermind sessions, in-person retreats, one-on-one coaching, advanced legal education, and a national network of peers focused on motorcycle injury and serious personal injury cases. Membership is selective and application-based, reserved for motorcycle accident lawyers who meet the organization's standards for experience, integrity, and commitment to the riding community.For information about NAMIL membership, the attorney directory, or upcoming events, visit namil.org.

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