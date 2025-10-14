GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new study by Meldon Law highlights the deadliest intersections across the Southern United States , revealing critical insights into road safety and driving hazards. Titled “50 Most Dangerous Intersections in the American South Revealed in New 2025 Safety Study,” the research identifies high-risk locations that have been linked to fatal and serious injury crashes between 2019 and 2023.From Florida’s urban corridors to Texas’s rural highways, the analysis underscores the importance of heightened awareness and proactive safety measures, both for drivers and policymakers, to prevent future tragedies.Key Findings• The study ranks 10 Southern states based on the number of fatal and serious injury crashes at specific intersections over a five-year period.• Florida and Texas have the highest concentration of deadly intersections.• The most dangerous intersections are typically found at high-speed rural highways or heavily congested urban corridors.• Over 100 fatal crashes and hundreds of serious injuries occurred at just 50 intersections across the Southern states.• In nearly every state, rural intersections with limited signage or outdated traffic controls proved as deadly or more deadly than major metro areas.• Many high-risk intersections had prior fatalities in the last two decades, suggesting systemic design flaws or recurring traffic behaviors.• The personal injury attorneys at Meldon Law urge drivers to approach intersections with extreme caution, especially in identified danger zones, and offer essential safety tips: reduce speed, avoid distractions, never rush yellow lights, and always yield to uncertainty. These seemingly small actions can be life-saving when crossing paths with fast-moving traffic, unpredictable drivers, or low-visibility conditions.About Meldon LawMeldon Law is a Florida-based law firm with offices in Gainesville, Lake City, Ocala, and Fort Lauderdale, serving clients across North Florida and the Tri-County South Florida area. With over 50 years of combined legal experience, the firm comprises trial-tested litigators, skilled negotiators, and compassionate advocates who prioritize personal service and ethical excellence. Founded by Jeffrey Meldon, a recognized member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Meldon Law has earned its reputation by delivering strong results while treating clients with dignity and respect.

