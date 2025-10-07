Global Association for Research and Innovation Launches the Global Award for Excellence

GARI’s Global Award for Excellence honors individuals and institutions driving innovation, leadership, and sustainable global impact.

The Global Association for Research and Innovation (GARI) has officially launched the Global Award for Excellence (GAE) — a prestigious international recognition program honoring outstanding individuals and institutions that have demonstrated exceptional achievement, innovation, and impact across disciplines.

Designed as GARI’s flagship global honor, the Global Award for Excellence celebrates excellence in academia, leadership, science, technology, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development, with a focus on recognizing individuals and organizations whose work advances human progress and global collaboration.

“The Global Award for Excellence stands as a celebration of those who are redefining excellence and shaping a better world through research, innovation, and leadership,” said Dr. Jimoh Braimoh, President and Chair of GARI. “Our goal is to spotlight people and institutions whose work embodies integrity, creativity, and global impact.”

A Global Platform for Recognition

The GAE is structured to identify and honor both individual and institutional excellence in key thematic areas, including:

• Academic and Scientific Excellence

• Innovation and Technology Advancement

• Leadership and Institutional Impact

• Sustainability and Social Development

• Cultural and Creative Contributions

Award recipients will be selected based on measurable impact, originality, and sustained excellence within their respective fields.

Expert Oversight and Fair Evaluation

To ensure transparency and international credibility, the Global Award for Excellence is governed by a two-tier review structure:

• A distinguished Advisory Board, comprising senior scholars, professionals, and thought leaders from diverse regions, who provide strategic oversight and policy guidance; and

• A global panel of Judges, selected for their expertise, objectivity, and cross-disciplinary experience, who evaluate nominations using standardized scoring rubrics.

Advisory Board Members and Judges are consulted as needed, ensuring that each award cycle reflects both disciplinary depth and global representation.

“Our evaluation process is intentionally diverse and inclusive — ensuring that every honoree’s achievement is judged by peers and experts who understand the significance of their contribution,” added Dr. Braimoh.

Nomination and Announcement

Nominations for the inaugural 2025 Global Award for Excellence open on October 8, 2025, with results to be announced during the GARI Global Recognition Week in December 15, 2025.

The Award ceremony will feature keynote sessions, global spotlights, and special recognition segments for lifetime achievement, emerging innovators, and institutional excellence.

About GARI

The Global Association for Research and Innovation (GARI) is an international professional organization committed to advancing research, education, and innovation across disciplines. Headquartered in Austin, Texas (USA), GARI connects scholars, professionals, and institutions worldwide through conferences, fellowships, awards, and collaborative research initiatives aimed at promoting excellence and sustainable global development.

