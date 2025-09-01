GARI Webinar Highlights Global Conversation on Ethical Use of AI in Academic Research

Dr. Boh Lecture

Global experts discuss ethical AI in research at GARI’s international webinar featuring Dr. Boh Phaik Ean of Universiti Sains Malaysia.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Association for Research and Innovation (GARI) has further solidified its role as a distinguished leader in global scholarly engagement by hosting an international webinar titled “Ethical Use of AI in Academic Research,” held on August 29, 2025.

The session was led by Dr. Boh Phaik Ean, Senior Lecturer at Universiti Sains Malaysia, a leading research university in Southeast Asia. The one-hour live event was attended by scholars, faculty, and graduate students from across Asia, North America, Africa, and Europe, and was broadcast live via Zoom, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Academic Integrity Meets Emerging Technology

This webinar is part of GARI’s Scholarly Engagement Series, which addresses pressing challenges in modern academic practice. In this session, Dr. Ean examined the ethical boundaries of using artificial intelligence in research design, peer review, authorship, and data interpretation—areas where institutions are increasingly navigating ethical gray zones.

“AI is not just a tool—it’s a mirror,” said Dr. Ean during the presentation. “It reflects our assumptions, our data biases, and our institutional priorities. How we use it says as much about our ethics as it does about our technology.”

Participants engaged in a vibrant Q&A session, exploring concerns about AI-generated content in publishing, ethical dilemmas in citation and attribution, and the implications of generative AI in student assessment.

GARI’s Growing Global Footprint

The webinar attracted over 250 registered participants, with dozens more tuning in via livestream. GARI's inclusive programming and ability to convene global thought leaders has made it a recognized platform for academic discourse.

“We are proud to host conversations that are both timely and globally relevant,” said Dr. Jimoh Braimoh, President of GARI. “Ethics and emerging technology intersect in ways that affect every discipline. GARI’s role is to help navigate that intersection.”

“This session reflects our mission to support ethical, interdisciplinary research at a global scale,” added Mr. Dare Ehigie, Vice President for Research and Scholarly Engagement. “By featuring speakers from world-class institutions like Universiti Sains Malaysia, we provide our members with access to diverse perspectives and evolving best practices.”

A Distinguished Organization in Global Academia

GARI continues to grow its reputation as a distinguished international organization, with over 20 affiliated countries, multiple peer-reviewed journals (CogNexus, International Journal of AI, Data Science and Engineering, International Journal of Business and Finance), and structured mentorship programs like the Research Mentorship and Publication Program (RMPP).

Its consistent delivery of research training, global fellowships, and publication pipelines positions GARI as a unique academic bridge between developed and emerging research communities.

