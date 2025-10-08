Demand for Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Kits Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $2.85 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Kits Market Be By 2025?

In recent years, the market size for cell-free DNA (cfDNA) kits has expanded swiftly. This market is projected to increase from $1.60 billion in 2024 to $1.80 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. Factors contributing to this growth in the past have included a rise in the number of diagnostic laboratories, a surge in the use of oncology applications, an uptick in the adoption of transplantation applications, an increase in the use of gynecology applications, and an expanded use of artificial intelligence in diagnostics.

Projected growth in the cell-free DNA (cfDNA) kits market is predicted to accelerate in the coming years, with a projected market size of $2.86 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. This acceleration during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as the increased use of digital polymerase chain reaction techniques, enhanced application of real-time polymerase chain reactions, broader application in various disease conditions, increase in diagnostic laboratories, and heightened demand for non-invasive prenatal examination. Key trends expected to shape this forecast period include breakthroughs in single-cell genomics, the integration of automated processes in laboratory workflows, advancements in proteomics-based diagnostics, developments in metabolomics analysis, and new methods in enzyme-free nucleic acid detection.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Kits Market Landscape?

An increase in the occurrence of genetic ailments is predicted to fuel the expansion of the cell-free DNA (cfDNA) kits market in the near future. Genetic illnesses are health issues triggered by alterations in an individual's DNA, which can be due to single or multiple genetic mutations, or chromosomal abnormalities. Lifestyle changes and environmental aspects such as pollution and improper diets are major contributors to the increasing instances of genetic disorders, as they can instigate genetic mutations or exacerbate inherited conditions. Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) kits facilitate the early, non-invasive identification of genetic irregularities by examining DNA fragments found in blood or other bodily fluids, leading to quicker diagnoses and enabling healthcare professionals to make prompt, precise treatment choices. For example, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a U.S. government institution, in November 2024 revealed that around 1 in every 33 infants in the US is born with a birth defect, with many linked to genetic factors. Therefore, the proliferation of genetic disorders is propelling the growth of the cell-free DNA (cfDNA) kits market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Kits Market?

Major players in the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Kits Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V

• Natera Inc.

• Myriad Genetics Inc.

• Guardant Health Inc.

• Bioneer Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Kits Market?

Primary businesses in the cell-free DNA (cfDNA) kits sector are concentrating their efforts on creating novel products which incorporate digital polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based absolute quantification to boost the sensitivity and accuracy of cfDNA examinations. The ability of this digital PCR-based absolute quantification to reliably detect low-frequency genetic variants with enhanced consistency is vital for cancer diagnostics, prenatal checks, and monitoring of organ rejection. For example, Omixon, a molecular diagnostics firm based in Hungary, unveiled HoloGRAFT ONE in June 2024. This research-only kit is intended for post-transplant scrutiny of donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA). Featuring proprietary genetic markers and digital PCR, the kit differentiates donor DNA from patient DNA by determining both absolute and relative quantities of dd-cfDNA through copy-number variants. This groundbreaking test has been developed with the goal of triggering early identification of transplant rejection, improving patient supervision, and aiding personalized post-transplant care by supplying healthcare professionals with precise, actionable cfDNA measurements.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Kits Market

The cell-free dna (cfDNA) kits market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Plasma Cell-Free DNA (Cfdna) Kits, Serum Cell-Free DNA (Cfdna) Kits, Urine Cell-Free DNA (Cfdna) Kits, Other Products

2) By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Microarray Technology, Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)

3) By Application: Cancer Diagnostics, Prenatal Testing, Transplant Rejection Monitoring, Non-Invasive Disease Detection

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales, Distributors

5) By End User: Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Plasma Cell-Free DNA Kits: Single-Stranded DNA Kits, Double-Stranded DNA Kits, High-Sensitivity DNA Kits, Rapid Extraction DNA Kits

2) By Serum Cell-Free DNA Kits: Low-Volume DNA Kits, High-Yield DNA Kits, Automated DNA Kits, Manual Extraction DNA Kits

3) By Urine Cell-Free DNA Kits: Early Detection DNA Kits, Concentration DNA Kits, High-Purity DNA Kits, Long-Term Stability DNA Kits

4) By Other Products: Saliva DNA Kits, Cerebrospinal Fluid DNA Kits, Amniotic Fluid DNA Kits, Tissue-Derived DNA Kits

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Kits Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global market for cell-free DNA (cfDNA) kits. However, the region projected to experience the quickest growth is Asia-Pacific. The report provides coverage for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

