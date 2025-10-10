Digital Health Identification (ID) Wallet App Market to Reach $5.24 Billion by 2029 with 22.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Digital Health Identification (ID) Wallet App Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Digital Health Identification (ID) Wallet App Market Size And Growth?

The market size for the digital health identification (ID) wallet app has seen a significant increase over the past few years. Expectations point towards an expansion from $1.88 billion in 2024 to $2.32 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.0%. The previous growth during this historic period has been driven by factors such as increasing consumer desire for convenience, an aging demographic, heightened demand for chronic disease management, elevated awareness of health matters, and a growing predilection for digital engagement.

The market for digital health identification (ID) wallet apps is forecasted to experience a dynamic surge in the coming years, reaching a size of $5.25 billion by 2029, and growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. The predicted growth within this timeframe can be linked to a rising demand for personalised health advice, increasing faith in the dependability and safety of digital health tools, the impact of social media, the amplification of access to digital health systems in urban areas, and the widespread use of mobile devices. The forecast period is likely to see major trends including the incorporation of AI and ML, improvements in blockchain technology, compatibility with wearable health gadgets, boost in cloud computing, and the innovation in biometric authentication.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Digital Health Identification (ID) Wallet App Market?

The surge in mobile device usage is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the digital health identification (ID) wallet app market in the future. Mobile devices, which are portable digital tools, offer users the ability to utilize computing, communication, and online services, no matter when or where. The surge in mobile device usage is due to the escalating accessibility of the internet, enabling more individuals to stay connected and utilize digital amenities at any time, and from anywhere. The comprehensive usage of mobile devices impels the necessity for digital health identification (ID) wallet apps, since they allow users to securely preserve and retrieve their health records at any time, ensuring quick and handy access during healthcare scenarios. For instance, Uswitch Limited, a UK-based online and telephone comparison and switching service provider, reported in February 2023 that the number of active mobile connections in 2022 was 71.8 million, a 3.8% increase from 2021. By 2025, the UK population is projected to be 68.3 million, 95% of whom will possess smartphones. Consequently, the burgeoning use of mobile devices is steering the growth of the digital health identification (ID) wallet app market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Digital Health Identification (ID) Wallet App Market?

Major players in the Digital Health Identification (ID) Wallet App Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Apple Inc.

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• Oracle Corp.

• Salesforce Inc.

• Evernorth Health Inc.

• Epic Systems Corp.

• athenahealth Inc.

• InterSystems Corp.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Digital Health Identification (ID) Wallet App Market?

Leading firms in the digital health identification (ID) wallet app industry are prioritizing the creation of innovative solutions such as mobile health cards to streamline the exchange of health data with healthcare professionals. Mobile health cards serve as digital mediums on mobile gadgets, containing individual health records such as medical history and immunisation records, enabling users to share this data effortlessly when necessary. To exemplify, in August 2025, Alberta's provincial government in Canada unveiled the Alberta Wallet. This allows Albertans to electronically store government-sanctioned documents with their mobile gadgets via the Alberta Wallet. Their initial offer is a mobile health card, which presents a faster and more convenient method of availing healthcare services. This card features the user's name, birth date, and personal health figure, which healthcare facilities can obtain by scanning a QR code. All healthcare providers will acknowledge this card and, for those without scanning capabilities, they can manually check the digital data.

How Is The Digital Health Identification (ID) Wallet App Market Segmented?

The digital health identification (ID) wallet app market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Application: Patient Identification, Health Records Management, Insurance Verification, e-Prescriptions, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Insurance Providers, Patients, Government Agencies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Identity Verification Module, Electronic Health Records (EHR) Management, Insurance And Claims Management, Prescription Management, Analytics And Reporting Tools, Security And Compliance Tools

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Consulting And Advisory, Support And Maintenance, Training And Capacity Building, Custom Development Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Digital Health Identification (ID) Wallet App Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global market for digital health identification (ID) wallet apps. However, it is predicted that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth in the coming years up to 2025. The report on this market encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

